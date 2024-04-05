The popular livestreaming platform Twitch has become home to much more than just video games. Professional chef and Twitch partner Tricia Wang (aka TriciaIsABirdy) spends much of the time that she's live cooking with her audience, sharing recipes she's learned throughout her culinary studies. But when Tricia isn't cooking, she's streaming video games like Teamfight Tactics to her 133,000 followers. Tricia has also appeared on Fox's cooking show Next Level Chef, becoming the only Twitch streamer to do so.

Distractify spoke with Tricia to talk about everything from her favorite takeout order to her desert-island necessities.

If you could have any superpower, what would you pick?

I wish I could teleport the food I cook through the screen to viewers. Being able to teleport myself would also be awesome!

What’s your most-used emoji?

🥹

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

One of my viewers noticed that I get really tired while holding my camera when I do IRL streams. She is an engineer and she built a backpack holster for my camera and gave it to me at TwitchCon. It was a very special moment for me.

Share your top three desert island foods.

Papayas, mangos, and fish — but to be honest, I wouldn't survive on a deserted island.

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

I apprenticed under a well-known chef in Japan and when I had to go back to the States, my sensei cooked a full-course meal just for me based on the many memories and dishes we created together. It was the best meal of my life.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

I would love to have Chef Ramsay on my stream someday. It would be fun to see him roast other streamers’ cooking videos.

If you couldn’t be an influencer, what would your dream job be?

Honestly, I have no idea, I think my dream job would be, retired and living off of investment income while traveling the world and going to different culinary schools.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Cha Eun Woo, or Felix from Stray Kids, or Emma Watson. I have a lot.

What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?

Sausages with maple syrup. I grew up in the south, it was pretty common there.

What’s your go-to takeout order?

Coffee, sandwich, and a slice of cake.

Best recipe for beginners?

Red wine braised short rib. It doesn't require a lot of finesse but can seem like a very fancy dish.

Describe your perfect cozy day.

Laying in bed with my puppies playing League or TFT (Teamfight Tactics), which is a spinoff of League of Legends. Then watching Korean dramas so I can have some sort of romance in my life. Then ordering delivery and eating in bed.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?