Sure, Aidan Alexander has over a million followers on social media, but he's not a content creator. The Gen Z star is an actor, model, and singer — a triple threat and quite possibly Hollywood's next leading man.

Aidan has appeared in several hit TV shows such as Tell Me Lies and Judd Apatow's Love. Plus, he has new music in the works. In a chat with Distractify, Aidan shared some fun facts including his first concert, his top three desert island essentials, and his dream collaboration.