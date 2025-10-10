Distracted With... Alix Lynx (EXCLUSIVE)

Content creator Alix Lynx knows there are some misconceptions when it comes to OnlyFans models. However, she is proof you can't judge a book by its cover. "I’m college-educated with a BA and MBA and worked a 'real' 9-5 job before getting into this industry…and as a creative free spirit, I felt like my soul was being sucked out of me every single day," she told Distractify. "I very purposefully and intentionally sought out this career path."

With millions of followers across social media, Alix is ready to take on AI but before she does that, she shared a few fun facts about herself with us.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

AL: Funny question because I literally have a page on my notes app of tattoo ideas. I’m a huge fan of tiny, subtle black ink tattoos. As of now, I’m feeling like my next one is going to be something that reminds me of the ocean, which is my favorite place in the world. Probably a tiny creature of sorts because I love animals.

What’s your most-used emoji?

AL: Red devil emoji

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

AL: The first one that comes to mind is when it was only my second year in the p--n industry and I was at AVN in Vegas. Someone, a few months prior, had sent me this sick vacuum (literally just a vacuum ) from my Amazon wish list, and I was so happy about it. The deep cleaning this thing gave me! The fan didn’t leave a gift receipt, a note, or anything. I had tweeted and asked during a few cam shows who had bought it for me because I wanted to thank them, but no one had came forward. Then suddenly in the middle of my signing this friendly older gentleman came up to my booth, we were bantering, then suddenly he looks at me and goes, “So…how are you liking that vacuum?!” I was like…IT WAS YOU! We both had a good laugh over it. Meeting the fans at these expos is so much fun.

What’s your favorite TV show?

AL: Currently, I’m sobbing my way through The Summer I Turned Pretty. It’s SO good.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

AL: I was in 4th grade and it was Britney Spears at my local state fair if you can believe that. (I come from a super rural area). It was for her “Baby One More Time” album and I went with my best friend at the time and our moms. We had the best time.

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

AL: I was just in the Galápagos Islands this past summer on San Cristobal Island. It’s a super tiny island and only has a fairly small selection of restaurants to choose from. I went to this incredible restaurant called Inti Garden, and I loved it so much I went back a few times. The vibes were 10/10 — outdoors, dirt floors, fireplace, really authentic island-y place with spiritual vibes. But NICE. They made some of the most incredible melt-in-your-mouth vegan pizza I’ve ever had in my life, which is hard to come by. And the cocktails were fresh fruit mojitos that were beyond fabulous. If you ever find yourself in that corner of the world, you must go.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

AL: "The Real Slim Shady" by Eminem

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

AL: Fans are constantly accusing me of “quitting the industry” which is funny because I’ve been deep in it since 2012. I think they’re just a little salty I haven’t shot for big studios in years but trust me, I am still balls deep in the industry itself and I’m having way too much fun to go anywhere.

If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

AL: I would work with animals. Either own a sanctuary, dog rescue or study sea lions in the Galapagos Islands.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

AL: These people are lucky I think it’s tacky to share this information 😉 but if your profile picture is your wife and kids and you’re sliding in my DMs…one day I won’t be so nice. Stop being weird.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

AL: Taylor Swift. I really would just want to pilfer through her closet.

Share your top three desert-island necessities

AL: iPhone - imagine the desert island scenes I could film!

SPF - I’m an absolute lunatic about skincare

Olipop Cola

What’s your No. 1 distraction?

AL: My miniature Australian shepherd, Aspen

Bonus Question: What advice would you give someone just starting out in the industry?