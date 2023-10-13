Ashley Roboto has been cultivating her bright spot on the internet for more than five years, streaming four days a week. Between her bright yellow background, colorful outfits, and Final Fantasy Fridays, Ashley has gained a following of more than 95,000 followers on Twitch. As a member of Neat Dude, her streams consist of a variety of fan-favorite titles and collaborations with other members of the gaming group, solidifying a queer-friendly space for gamers. She's probably best-known for her Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise designs, for which she's gone viral for on TikTok. Distractify chatted with Ashley to learn about her favorite video game, her desert-island necessities, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

AR: Something creepy. I have a sleeve started of creepy horror game elements reclaimed by nature, and it’s been a hot second since I’ve added to it. I’m still debating what exactly I want the next piece to be, but I have a really cool idea for a Last of Us tattoo I might add to the sleeve soon-ish!

What’s your most-used emoji?

AR: Oh my gosh, far and above it’s the saluting emoji. I use it for everything; it can convey so many emotions, so easily just slapping 🫡 down when you need to.

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

AR: I was at a friend’s show in Toronto and there was the SWEETEST angel at the front of the line to get in who recognized me and brought me the cutest little Animal Crossing pin because they knew I would be there. They were so kind, and it was the first fan interaction I ever really had. I have that pin on my purse and take it with me everywhere now.

What’s your favorite video game of all time?

AR: Definitely flip flops between Silent Hill 2 and Final Fantasy X. Both are just absolute works of art and I adore them with my whole being. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out I would, especially Silent Hill 2 if you’re a fan of psychological horror!

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

AR: Teleportation. I have too many friends way too far away, and the amount of times I’ve just wished I could pop over to say hello and hangout ... it breaks my HEART not to be able to teleport at will.

Talk about the best meal you’ve ever had.

AR: For my birthday one year, my partner Max took me to Toronto for the weekend, and while there we booked, like, a 9 p.m. reservation for a restaurant called Imanishi. It’s a small plates restaurant and some of the best food I’ve ever had in my entire life. The vibe of the place as amazing, the food and drinks were immaculate, and it’s solidified as my favorite meal and experience I’ve ever had.

What's one hobby you've always wanted to get into?

AR: I REALLY want to get into sewing and making my own clothes. I’ve always been into fashion and funky outfits, and it would make me so happy to be able to make my own unique stuff! The ability to craft my own tops or alter things to make them something more is such a goal of mine. Maybe one day!

Shout out one of your favorite streamers to watch!

AR: How dare you make me choose just one?! I simply can’t, so I’m throwing my three best friends in here, because they’re all incredible and varied content that you’d love. If you don’t check out RIPMika, Katskratchh, and LuxieGames, you’re missing out and I’m sad for you, to be honest.

Where do you get your artistic inspiration?

AR: So many places honestly, but I feel like mostly video games and media? There’s just something about certain video games and shows that tickle the hyperfixation part of my brain and light the creativity ablaze. Some of my biggest and most intense artistic streaks have come in the fresh flames of a burning hyperfixation, haha.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

AR: If we’re foregoing the basic necessities to live, music — I would go mad without music. I would also love to have a pen and paper, to write and draw and spend the time. I’d also have to say my partner; he’s great company and would make it so much better of a time.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

AR: I’ve been told for YEARS now that I look like Weird Al. YEARS. So would sell my soul to be able to do a collaboration with Weird Al one day for charity. I’ll buy a funky Hawaiian shirt and we can do some good together!

If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

AR: Actor/Voice Actor, to be honest! I’ve wanted to do acting from a young age, ever since I watched behind-the-scenes footage from LOST. That dream eventually grew when I found out more about video game development where I saw BTS of voice work and mocap acting, and it’s something I desperately would love to get into, even alongside content creation!

