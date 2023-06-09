Social media influencer and comedian Corey B considers himself one of the “OGs” of the internet and has the resume to back it up. After nearly a decade on the web, the Tampa, Fla. native is ready to make his mark in the city of his dreams — New York City. Whether making fun of his fiancee in his videos or reacting to insane TikTok recipes with hilarious banter, Corey has proven exceptionally gifted at making people laugh. More recently, he has created a new lane as the go-to cooking hack king and is working on a cookbook of his favorite quick recipes. Did we also mention Corey boxes in his spare time?!

Distractify sat down with the jack-of-all-trades to discuss some of the “distractions” he can’t live without, and more!

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

CB: Something that symbolizes New York. I'm in love with New York, and it's always been my goal and a dream to move here. I've been here for five years now.

If you couldn't be an influencer, what would your dream job be?

CB: If I couldn't be an influencer, I'd still be doing a show. I would want to go the path that Ryan Seacrest went. I would love to host a late-night show. I would love to be in that realm.

What’s the best fan interaction you’ve ever had?

CB: I walked into this run-down in New Orleans, and a lady approached me at the jewelry thing. And she said, “Oh my God, I know who you are.” And my fiancee was in defense mode, and she was like, “Excuse me, how do you know him?” and she goes, “From the videos.” Still to this day, I mess with her about I'm like, “Remember when you got stank with that one girl that was trying to take a picture with me?” And she goes, “Yeah, just don't talk about that time.”

What’s your most-used emoji?

CB: The typical basic crying laughing face (😭😭😭). I'm a basic b---h.

Source: Instagram/@billssupperclub; @iamcoreyb

What’s your favorite color?

CB: Black.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

CB: Oh, "Big Butts" (aka “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot).

Tell us about the best meal you've ever had/favorite food.

CB: I just had butter chicken last night. I love butter chicken with garlic naan.

What's your dream collaboration?

CB: I saw someone collaborating with Cindy Crawford, and I don't know if that's a dream for me, but I got jealous. I was like, “Cindy Crawford is doing videos with, like, influencers?” A part of me is like, I want to do a video with Cindy Crawford just because someone else did it.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creatives!

CB: Shout out to Koosh. It's time to move out of your mom's house!

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

CB: The first concert I ever went to was actually a Christian concert called Amberlynn. And it was Janice Landing in St. Petersburg, Fla. I didn't go to a concert until I was in high school. I was 14 or 15 [years old]. And there was a mosh pit for a Christian band, and I was freaked out. I didn’t want to get punched in the face praising the Lord!

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

CB: An iPod loaded with music, sunscreen because I don’t want to get burned, and some Bang cookies.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?