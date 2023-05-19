Distractify
Home > Exclusives > Distracted With

Jarvis Johnson

Professional internet Sad Boy.

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

May 19 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Jarvis Johnson distracted with
Source: Instagram/@jarvis

From uploading software engineering content on YouTube to becoming a commentary king and co-hosting the Sad Boyz podcast (a "comedy podcast about feelings," as described by their Instagram bio), Jarvis Johnson has solidified his role among the internet's flock of funny guys with something to say about everything (see also: Kurtis Conner and Drew Gooden). Jarvis has amassed millions of subscribers and followers on his various platforms, and with his unique combo of comedy and cultural insight, it's easy to see why.

Distractify chatted with Jarvis to learn all about his dream podcast guest, his best fan interaction, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

What's your favorite TV show?

JJ: Ever? Community. But The Last of Us right now is cool.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

JJ: Probably a dragon ball from the anime Dragon Ball, but I have to get a Sad Boyz tattoo soon because the Patreon for our podcast went so well.

Article continues below advertisement

If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

JJ: Having a neighborhood sandwich shop.

What's your favorite color?

JJ: It changes, but right now purple, like a lilac purple.

Article continues below advertisement
Jarvis Johnson video screenshot and image
Source: YouTube/@jarvis; Instagram/@jarvis

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

JJ: When I was 18 I went to see a pop punk band called The Cab. They are no longer together.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the best fan interaction you've ever had?

JJ: Someone printed out a bingo board for a game we play on stream, framed it, and brought it to me at Vidcon.

What's your most-used emoji?

🫡

Article continues below advertisement

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

JJ: Shout out to ChadChad. She's the best in the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Go-to karaoke song?

JJ: "Bye Bye Bye" by N’Sync

Describe your dream collaboration.

JJ: I wanna have Donald Glover on my podcast or even just get coffee with the guy. That would be cool.

Article continues below advertisement

Share your top 3 desert island items.

JJ: A Kindle with some sort of solar-powered battery. I could probably fit more books than I would ever finish; a Rubik’s Cube to fidget with my hands; a polar bear to re-enact LOST.

What's your No. 1 distraction?

JJ: Sadly it's my phone.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

This Woman's Ingenious Airport Hack Got Her Bonus Miles

Lovely Peaches Is the Latest TikToker to Fall Victim to a Death Hoax

Comedian Kurtis Conner Talks Cancel Culture: "No One Knows What They're Doing" (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Distracted With News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.