From uploading software engineering content on YouTube to becoming a commentary king and co-hosting the Sad Boyz podcast (a "comedy podcast about feelings," as described by their Instagram bio), Jarvis Johnson has solidified his role among the internet's flock of funny guys with something to say about everything (see also: Kurtis Conner and Drew Gooden). Jarvis has amassed millions of subscribers and followers on his various platforms, and with his unique combo of comedy and cultural insight, it's easy to see why.

Distractify chatted with Jarvis to learn all about his dream podcast guest, his best fan interaction, and more.