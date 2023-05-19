From uploading software engineering content on YouTube to becoming a commentary king and co-hosting the Sad Boyz podcast (a "comedy podcast about feelings," as described by their Instagram bio), Jarvis Johnson has solidified his role among the internet's flock of funny guys with something to say about everything (see also: Kurtis Conner and Drew Gooden). Jarvis has amassed millions of subscribers and followers on his various platforms, and with his unique combo of comedy and cultural insight, it's easy to see why.
Distractify chatted with Jarvis to learn all about his dream podcast guest, his best fan interaction, and more.
What's your favorite TV show?
JJ: Ever? Community. But The Last of Us right now is cool.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
JJ: Probably a dragon ball from the anime Dragon Ball, but I have to get a Sad Boyz tattoo soon because the Patreon for our podcast went so well.
If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?
JJ: Having a neighborhood sandwich shop.
What's your favorite color?
JJ: It changes, but right now purple, like a lilac purple.
Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.
JJ: When I was 18 I went to see a pop punk band called The Cab. They are no longer together.
What's the best fan interaction you've ever had?
JJ: Someone printed out a bingo board for a game we play on stream, framed it, and brought it to me at Vidcon.
What's your most-used emoji?
🫡
Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!
JJ: Shout out to ChadChad. She's the best in the game.
Go-to karaoke song?
JJ: "Bye Bye Bye" by N’Sync
Describe your dream collaboration.
JJ: I wanna have Donald Glover on my podcast or even just get coffee with the guy. That would be cool.
Share your top 3 desert island items.
JJ: A Kindle with some sort of solar-powered battery. I could probably fit more books than I would ever finish; a Rubik’s Cube to fidget with my hands; a polar bear to re-enact LOST.
What's your No. 1 distraction?
JJ: Sadly it's my phone.