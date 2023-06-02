There's something so satisfying about watching someone perfectly portray the mannerisms of that one friend we all have — you know, the one who thinks she's better than you, or the one who never wants to hang out. But what about when the internet starts siding with that friend? That's the power of Sabrina Brier, an iconic internet actress and comedian who just seems to get it. With hundreds of thousands of followers on her social media platforms, Sabrina makes content that's not only hilarious, but also might make you think twice about judging that friend. She, too, is just a girl trying to make it in this crazy world.
Distractify chatted with Sabrina to learn all about her favorite TV shows, her go-to karaoke song, and more.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
SB: It would be a reference to the summer camp I went to and worked at for years!
What’s your favorite color?
SB: Pink 4ever and always.
Tell us about the best meal you ever had.
SB: I have the best meal every day, which is pasta with parmesan cheese (my comfort meal <3)
Share your top three desert-island necessities.
SB: Aquaphor, pasta, and a downloaded playlist of every Taylor Swift song in order.
What’s your favorite TV show?
SB: Ugh, don't make me choose! Succession, Grey's Anatomy, New Girl, Breaking Bad, Vampire Diaries, and Friday Night Lights, to name a few!
What’s your most-used emoji?
🫶
Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.
SB: It was either Shaggy or Destiny's Child/Backstreet Boys when I was little... both obviously iconic.
What’s your go-to-karaoke song?
SB: RENT probably... and if I'm with my sister, we are putting on Gavin DeGraw.
Tell us about your dream collaboration.
SB: Creating a television show with Shonda Rhimes.
What’s the best fan interaction you’ve ever had?
SB: Honestly, they are all amazing — somehow every single person who comes up to me on the street is always the nicest and sweetest person in the world!? I am so grateful to each and every one of them. Truly.
Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!
SB: Eilise Guilfoyle is HILARIOUS and extremely talented, and I really hope to work with her in the near future.
Who’s your celebrity crush?
SB: I mean... Damon Salvatore is always going to be No. 1 🫶
What's your No. 1 distraction?
SB: Myself :) I never stop talking to my friends!