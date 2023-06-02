There's something so satisfying about watching someone perfectly portray the mannerisms of that one friend we all have — you know, the one who thinks she's better than you, or the one who never wants to hang out. But what about when the internet starts siding with that friend? That's the power of Sabrina Brier, an iconic internet actress and comedian who just seems to get it. With hundreds of thousands of followers on her social media platforms, Sabrina makes content that's not only hilarious, but also might make you think twice about judging that friend. She, too, is just a girl trying to make it in this crazy world.

Distractify chatted with Sabrina to learn all about her favorite TV shows, her go-to karaoke song, and more.