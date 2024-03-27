Jeannail Carter has gone from playing games in her bedroom as a kid to being a pro player in Tekken tournaments. The streamer, who goes by @cuddle_core online, has secured championships at Texas Showdown, Summer Jam, and DTN, to name a few, and is also one of Forbes' 30 under 30 picks for esports. With thousands of followers online, Jeannail uses her platform for more than just gaming, raising more than $20,000 for charities like Wings for Life, 1000 Dreams Fund, BCRF, and Gamers Outreach through her streams.

Distractify chatted with Jeannail to talk about some of her favorite video games of all time, the best parts of streaming, and much more.

What’s your most-used emoji?

JC: [The android turtle emoji.]

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it"?

JC: When I got signed to Red Bull in 2021!

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

JC: [Sunflower] on my wrist.

Share your top three gaming essentials.

JC: Astro A40s Headphones Pear Cinnamon Red Bull 35 pack - Extra Peppermint gum

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

JC: KingJae — love collaborating with KingJae, and it’s inspiring to see his passion for Tekken content.

If you could have any superpower, what would you pick?

JC: Waterbender – I love water, and my astrological sign is Cancer!

If you couldn’t be an influencer, what would your dream job be?

JC: Freelance illustrator and concept artist. Before being a pro gamer + influencer I got a college degree in illustration.

What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?

JC: Stacy’s cinnamon sugar pita chips + caramelized onion hummus.

What's your hottest hot take?

JC: I don’t believe anybody should only main one character in tournaments for high-level Tekken play!

What is your favorite part about streaming?

JC: Regardless of the game, my personality shines through. I’m able to share my love for multiple games instead of just one title!

Share your top five video games of all time.

JC: You can’t put me on the spot like this! Just naming five?!? The below are in no exact order: Resident Evil 2 Devil May Cry God of War 3 Tekken Tag Kingdom Hearts 2

Share your favorite memory from a stream.

JC: I was streaming my first season of ICFC (online Tekken tournament series) and I won one of my first tournaments of the season and was FREAKING OUT. I was living at home at the time and was so excited that I ran to the other room to wake up my mom at 1 a.m. to let her know I won my first ICFC event! It was the first of many tournament wins.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?