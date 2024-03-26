Home > Viral News > Influencers Clinton Kane Isn't Seeing Someone — But Brooke Schofield Shares What It's Like to Date Him "It was just a very intense relationship so quickly," ex Brooke Schofield shared about Clinton on a podcast. By Sara Belcher PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 6:40 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@clintonkane

With hit songs like "Chicken Tendies" and "I Guess I'm in Love," Clinton Kane is an artist TikTok users have probably come across once or twice on their feeds. Plenty of his songs are inspired by previous relationships — and you've probably heard of at least one of his exes. So who is Clinton dating? Does he currently have a girlfriend? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Clinton Kane have a girlfriend?

At the moment, it doesn't seem that Clinton is dating anyone. Currently, all of his social media feeds are void of potential romantic partners, nor has he publicly mentioned anytime recently that he is seeing someone. In fact, most of his recent music doesn't seem to be about love, suggesting that the artist may be taking some time to himself.

Article continues below advertisement

If Clinton is seeing someone, he's likely choosing to keep the relationship private, as some artists tend to do for privacy reasons — though given his history with publicly lying, Clinton will share his special someone with his followers when he's ready to (or when he finds one).

Clinton Kane's ex-girlfriend Brooke Schofield has talked about dating him on her podcast.

Cancelled podcast co-star has been spilling on some of her big-name exes lately, and Clinton is one of them. Though the exact timeline of their relationship isn't clear, she's shared that Clinton seemed to love bomb her at the start of their relationship, showering her with expensive dates, vacations, and empty romantic promises.

Article continues below advertisement

When Brooke appeared on Trisha Paytas's podcast, she shared that after they went on their first date, she and Clinton were inseparable, never really leaving each other's side for the rest of their relationship. "It was just a very intense relationship so quickly," Brooke said, noting that the relationship started not long after Cancelled was canceled (temporarily).

Article continues below advertisement

Though they had an intense start to their relationship, Clinton's lies apparently began to unravel as they dated. For starters, he claimed to be 24 when they got together, though he was only 22 at the time. Brooke also claims that he had an Australian accent despite not being from Australia. Oh, and though he claimed "Chicken Tendies" was written about his dead mother, she's not dead!

Article continues below advertisement

It seems that in addition to the various lies he spun just about his life, Brooke also claimed he lied about having money. "That man spent so much f--king money on me that now I don't even know where it came from or how he had it," she said in an episode of Cancelled. "But it wasn't his money. But we were going on like the craziest vacations and stuff just because he was trying to keep up with this imaginary persona he made but it wasn't real."