Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok These Are the Songs Dominating TikTok as of 2023 TikTok has become a useful tool for many small artists, and these top songs on the app are evidence you truly can't beat the power of going viral. By Sara Belcher Nov. 27 2023, Published 6:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: TikTok has helped start the careers of many small and indie artists.

Some of the top songs on the app are from small artists.

These are the songs dominating the app as of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok has been a breakthrough platform for many emerging artists, as a viral audio clip can help a song find a wider audience than ever before. Some of the top songs on the platform are made by indie artists, helping some of these musicians get their footing in the industry. As 2023 comes to a close, let's reflect on the top 10 songs currently taking over the app, according to Net Influencer.

Source: Getty Images Tai Verdes is one of the artists behind a top song on TikTok.

"Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan" by WZ Beat.

"Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan" is one of the best transition songs on TikTok — and it shows. The track has a baseline that makes simple yet phenomenal transitions work well, which is why the audio has more than 33 million videos on the app.

Article continues below advertisement

"Love You So" by The King Khan & BBQ Show

"Love You So" is a song that dates back to the early days of the app's popularity, which is why it's so popular. To date, "Love You So" has more than 32.5 million videos, and though it's not as popular as it once was, it's still a staple for users.

Article continues below advertisement

"Aesthetic" by Tollan Kim

@kyliejenner a glowy summer dream ✨ my brand new @kyliecosmetics products “Glow Balm” & “Gloss Drip” coming this July and i’m obsessed 💗 ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

"Aesthetic" is the track used on a lot of the videos showcasing well-curated outfits or great-looking recipes, but it also has more than 17 million videos on TikTok right now, making it one of the top songs on the app.

Article continues below advertisement

"LALA" by Myke Towers

"LALA" by Myke Towers is tragically the only Latin song on this list, but with more than 6.5 million videos on TikTok, it's deserving of its fourth place on this list.

Article continues below advertisement

"This Wish - From 'Wish'" by Ariana DeBose and Disney

Though the actual Wish movie ended up being an unfortunate flop, that didn't stop the song from going viral weeks before the film's release. If there's one thing Disney animated movies will always do well, it's the music — and Wish was no exception.

Article continues below advertisement

"Stuck In The Middle" by Tai Verdes

You'll probably remember this song from the throws of the pandemic, when Tai Verdes began his rise to fame. But despite this track being a throwback for many, it's still one of the most-streamed tracks from TikTok this year.

Article continues below advertisement

"Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat

Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red" jumped to number one on the Billboard Top 100 after its release, and for good reason. It's a song that TikTok users have been loving, whether it's to make a neat transition or just as the background track to a video where they're feeling good, it's yet another top song from the popular video app this year.

Article continues below advertisement

"Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua

The Barbie movie took the internet by storm when it released this summer, and songs from its soundtrack — like "Barbie World" — popped off on TikTok. Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua come together for this fresh take on the original "Barbie World" by Aqua, and was one of the app's top-streamed songs of the year.

Article continues below advertisement

"Wassup Gway" by FamousSally and YB

We be vibin' to this song still, and with more than 2.4 million videos with it, "Wassup Gway" by Famous Sally and YB is yet another one of the top songs of the year on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

"Touch My Body" by Mariah Carey