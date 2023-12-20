If you know Kelsi Davies, you probably know her doll Lola. After getting her start on YouTube, Kelsi joined TikTok, and thanks to her mix of paranormal content (with Lola of course) and acting skits she now has over 5 million followers on the platform. Along with creating content, Kelsi is also an accomplished singer — she released her song "September 10" earlier this year— and a passionate psychic medium. NBD. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Kelsi shared her go-to karaoke song, her dream collaboration, and her No. 1 distraction!

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

KD: Probably of one of my angels I encountered during my enlightenment. Some people would call what I saw a "seraphim."

What is your most-used emoji?

KD: 🥺

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

KD: I recently had a seance with fans and got to connect some of them with their spirit guides/passed-on loved ones. It was a beautiful experience. I then did Reiki and a cleansing after. I helped some of them release energies that weren't serving them. There were tears of happiness. It was beautiful.

What is your favorite TV show?

KD: I really like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The animation is incredible.

What was the first concert you went to?

KD: I think it was a Lil Wayne concert when I was in high school. There were people lighting their shirts on fire, mosh pits, and people getting chased by security for hopping the fence. Probably not the safest concert to go to at my age. I was pretty uncomfortable.

What's your favorite color?

KD: I really like emerald green at the moment.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators:

KD: @Omargoshtv. He inspired me to start visiting haunted locations around the world.

What's your go-to karaoke song?

KD: "Hips Don't Lie" by Shakira. I do a good impression of her.

Tell us about the best meal you have ever had:

KD: It has to be my mom’s homemade chicken noodle soup. It was always my absolute favorite.

Tell us about your dream collaboration:

KD: I'd love to do a collab with @Celinaspookyboo! I feel like we both have similar vibes and would make some funny/spooky content!

Share your top three desert island necessities:

KD: A lighter, a pot to boil water, and a cozy blanket!

If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

KD: My dream job would be an actress. The reason I started social media is to be an actress. I still want to go after that dream.

What is your No. 1 distraction?