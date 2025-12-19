Owen Thiele is booked and busy. Along with starring in two popular TV series — Overcompensating and Adults — the actor is also the host of the In Your Dreams podcast. And he just partnered with Bailey's to celebrate the holidays with the launch of the Baileys Swap the Small Talk Cookie Pack. "I've been drinking Baileys since I was allowed to drink Baileys; since I was legally of age," he told Distractify. "It's my favorite thing on earth to sit around with my family and gab and usually talk s--t about a cousin who has just left the table. In my mind, that's always better with Baileys." Along with his love for Bailey's, Owen shared some more fun facts about himself with Distractify.

Owen Thiele

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

OT: That's the best question I've ever been asked, and I interview people for a living. It would be something for my family. I'm very close with my family, probably unhealthily close with them. And so, I would probably make my whole family get matching tattoos with me. So it would be like 40 of us in the tattoo parlor.

What’s your most-used emoji?

OT: I've been off emojis recently. It's a new thing for me. I've been using just old school colon and half parentheses. But if I had to, I would say the red heart.

What is the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

OT: I want more rumors to come out about me! I don't think anyone's writing or starting rumors, but I would love to be involved in some drama. I'll start my own.

What's your favorite TV show?

OT: I would say The Comeback.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

OT: I think it was NSYNC, but I was so young that I don't remember it. I'm jealous of 2-year-old me for getting to see them.

What is your go-to holiday cocktail?

OT: Well, I would say it's Baileys; Baileys in hot chocolate. I also like Baileys on the rocks. It's great. Anything with Baileys, honestly.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

OT: Well, I don't like a packed karaoke bar. I like it when it's just my friends and me. So if we're in a packed karaoke bar, I'll put on a really, really sad, depressing karaoke song so that it clears the room, and then we can go back to some fun "Mamma Mia."

What is your hottest hot take?

OT: My hottest hot take would honestly be that espresso martinis are only good with Baileys, and they shouldn't be consumed otherwise. Sorry!

What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be an actor/ podcast host?

OT: Yeah, that's looking dark. That is really grim. I don't think I have any other skills. You should have seen me in school! I would say a TaskRabbit, so I could change my occupation every day, so that when I get fired for doing one thing, I could switch to another.

Have you ever accidentally posted something on social media that you immediately had to delete? What was it?

OT: Obviously. Every day. Every day that happens to me. I recently accidentally screenshotted a text message with a friend of mine. We were just talking, and then I posted it on my story. By the way, there was nothing bad in it. It was just a really weird thing to be screenshotting my friend being like, "I'm having a hard day," and posting it. It was really embarrassing. So yeah, that had to go.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

OT: Adele. How does she do that? How does that come out of her mouth? How does that voice come out of her mouth? Also, I truly think she's one of the funniest people on earth, just by watching clips of her, so I would love to know what her brain looks like.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

OT: OK, I would bring... are you allowed to bring a phone? I would bring a cell phone. I would bring electrolytes because I don't like the taste of water. And if I'm out there alone, I'd definitely bring Baileys.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?