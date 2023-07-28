Chef Remi Cruz, who hails from Anaheim Hills, Calif., is no stranger to the spotlight. The multi-hyphenate has been a YouTube icon for over a decade, with over 2.5 million subscribers and 175 million total views, and also has a bit of acting experience. However, her deliciously fun cooking show, Cooking With Remi, is what really has her audience obsessed. From Korean classics to "drunk favorites and junk food alternatives," Remi's mouthwatering content even has celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Lana Del Rey interested. Distractify chatted with Remi to learn about her favorite meal she's ever made, her favorite TV show, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Who (or what) inspires your love of food?

RC: My love for food is definitely inspired by my mom. She’s an incredible cook, and growing up watching her cook piqued my interest in food and cooking at a super young age!

What’s your favorite TV show?

RC: My favorite old TV show was called Hart of Dixie, but my current favorite TV show is Bachelor in Paradise.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

RC: For so long I have been trying to figure out what my first tattoo would be, and as of last week, I finally decided! I would get a little daisy, peach, and crescent moon. It would be in honor of my dog’s names which are Daisy, Luna, and Momo (which means peach in Japanese).

Source: Instagram/@missremiashten (l-r) Remi Cruz, Kirsten Titus, Meimei, Erika Titus; Remi with dog Momo

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your most-used emoji?

RC: My most used emoji is the double pink hearts (💕) or the crying-smiling emoji (🥲).

What’s your favorite color?

RC: My favorite color is baby blue.

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about your favorite meal you've ever made.

RC: My favorite meal I’ve ever made has to be my chicken tenders. I made the recipe with my best friend in high school and all my friends and family went crazy for them. It’s now become a family favorite recipe, and I made them on Episode 2 of Cooking With Remi to share with my audience!

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

RC: My go-to karaoke song solo is “Not Ready To Make Nice” by the Chicks, and my go-to duet with my boyfriend is “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from Hercules.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

RC: Right now, I’m loving Sierra Schultzzie’s vlogs. She’s my comfort creator, and we’re interested in a ton of similar things. If you like my vlogs, you’ll love hers!

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

RC: I’ve been so lucky to work with so many incredible brands in my career. Another dream collaboration I have would be to have my own cookware line in Target.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

Source: Unsplash

RC: My top three desert-island necessities are sunscreen, sunglasses, and my Kindle.

Article continues below advertisement

Talk about the moment you felt like you had "made it" in your career.

RC: The moment I felt like I had “made it” in my career was when I was able to fully financially support myself and moved out to my first apartment in LA on my own. It was such an incredibly freeing feeling, and I’m so grateful that my passion has led me to living such an incredibly lucky life.

If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

RC: If I couldn’t be a content creator, my dream job would be a marine biologist. I love learning things about the ocean and marine life and think it would be so incredible to be fully immersed in the field.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your No. 1 distraction?