"She Looks Nothing Like Me" — DMV Puts Wrong Picture on Woman's Driver's License

A woman received another person's driver's license photo after visiting the DMV, now she's trying to find out who this mystery individual is. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 28 2023, Published 9:07 a.m. ET

You'd probably much rather nail your hand to a burning building than take a trip to the DMV. Long lines and arbitrary rules that require obscure pieces of documentation in order to receive necessary ID cards and official papers related to your vehicle are all hallmarks of this much-reviled institution.

But it's a necessary struggle one must endure in order to register their vehicle, perform a license plate change, get their driver's license, or

Gloria says in the video, which opens up with a green screen photo of a driver's license behind her. She cleverly superimposes live video of her face over the portion of the ID where the individual's mugshot is placed.

She says in the clip: "So I went to the DMV 2 weeks ago to get a new license and it just came in the mail yesterday, but, that's literally not me."

Gloria moves her face away from the driver's license photo to reveal another woman's face on the identification card. "We don't even look alike. Does anybody have my photo on their license? There's no way I woke up at 6.30 in the morning not to even know if it came out cute"

The TikToker also wrote in the caption for the video that she's invoking help from internet strangers to help locate who this woman is, and to see if they accidentally received her picture instead.

Ironically, a notice that came with Gloria's license urges folks to "HELP PREVENT FRAUD AND IDENTITY THEFT" while adding that folks should cut up their old ID cards if the new one they received was meant to replace a previous ID card.

Commenters who saw the post seemed to think that the mix-up was funny, with one person cracking jokes about the DMV's error: "Dmv said "tomato tomahto"

Someone else joked that they did see a similarity between Gloria and the other woman's photo she received on her license: "Naw y'all do look alike" which was a sentiment echoed by someone else who wrote: "She looks like you lol"

One commenter who replied to the post claimed that she knew the person in the photo that ended up on Gloria's license very well: "Omg that’s my best friend lmaoooo"

This isn't the first time folks have hopped onto social media to express their displeasure with the way the DMV handled the printing of their license.

Redditor @TheFightingSloths claimed that their local Department of Motor Vehicles messed up the address on their license, and they were left wondering how they could rectify the situation.

One commenter said that if they entered the DMV and said that they made an error on their license that they would probably be brought to the front of the line in order to address the issue: "I would go back, explain they screwed it up. They will more than likely send you right to the front of the line. That doesn't take the cake on what they have done. I had them issue the registration hull ID number of my boat to someone else. When they found out they did that, a manager was called really quick."

