Man Shares Hilarious ID He's Had for Years, Internet Can't Believe the DMV Let Him Keep It By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 9 2023, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

There's something inherently gratifying about trolling the Department of Motor Vehicles, and there are several reasons why this is the case. The first is the arbitrarily senseless rules the agency forces customers to adhere to. For instance, if you're renewing your license in person because it's expired, the DMV doesn't allow you to use an expired license as a form of ID.

It doesn't matter that they know they administered it to you. It doesn't matter that they can verify they gave you that license in the first place and required all of the documentation they're asking you to bring again for your renewal: birth certificate, social security card, and/or passport along with a valid piece of mail that has your name and address on it.

There's also the callous, almost brutal uncaring tone of many DMVs. The places feel like a kind of purgatory where employees have probably seen and heard everything from every type of personality there is. So it's only natural that some folks would want to liven things up a bit during their visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Like Reddit user @UndrehandDrummond.

He posted a photo to the popular social media site's r/funny sub with the title: "[OC] My license photo. The only thing the woman who took my photo said was 'you’re ok with this?'"

Source: Reddit | @UndrehandDrummond

Usually, extreme facial contortions aren't allowed on driver's license photos, but that doesn't mean that you can't smile. Well, that is, depending on who you ask.

Generally speaking, when it comes to taking photographs for IDs folks are asked not to smile so as to keep as accurate a representation of their face as possible in the event that their ID is checked.

Driving-tests.org writes: "Whether you are getting a driver's license photo or a passport photo, you will be asked not to smile. Here is why: You can have a bit of a smile on your face so you do not look grumpy, but don't flash a big, toothy grin. It isn't necessary, and you will be asked to pose again to have another photo taken."

CBS News also reported on the "smile" policy in New Jersey DMVs. Of course, one can always make the predictable anti-Jersey joke and say "no one ever has a reason to smile in Jersey anyway," but the outlet reports that smiles are definitely allowed, just not broad ones.

And the reason for this is due to facial recognition software that's implemented in a lot of government buildings, and presumably in a lot of other places that we probably don't know about.

"Smile or frown too broadly, and your picture could raise a red flag, suggesting you're not who you claim to be. In New Jersey, staffers at the Motor Vehicle Commission are trained to take a picture that works within the system, according to spokeswoman Elyse Coffey.

Coffey went on to say, "If you'd like to smile, that's great. What we're asking people is to not smile as if they just won the $5 million dollars in the lottery smile." Given these guidelines, it's kind of difficult to imagine that the Redditor's picture would've been approved.

