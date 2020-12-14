Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok Account Was Hacked, and Now It Has Been Deleted

Although getting hacked is likely a major headache, Dixie seems to be taking the news in stride. In a comment on a TikTokRoom Instagram post, she wrote "I guess dixie123 was a bad password."

Sources inside of TikTok say that the company is currently working to restore Dixie's account, including the millions of followers she had before the account was taken down. They're also doing the same work to restore her father's account.