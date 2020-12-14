Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok Account Was Hacked, and Now It Has Been Deleted

Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok Account Was Hacked, and Now It Has Been DeletedBy Joseph Allen
Updated
Even as social media companies work hard to protect the accounts of their most valuable users, it can be impossible to prevent hackers from taking control, especially if they're determined. Dixie D'Amelio, who is currently one of TikTok's most popular users, recently fell victim to a hack that ultimately led to the deletion of her account. Now, some users are wondering what happened to Dixie's account before it was deleted.
Why was Dixie D'Amelio's account deleted?
On Sun, Dec. 13, fans began to notice that Dixie's account had disappeared from TikTok. When you click on it, you're given a message that says "user doesn't exist" or "couldn't find this account." Dixie, who had more than 46 million followers before her account disappeared, likely wouldn't have chosen to delete her account willingly, and many began to suspect that she had instead been hacked.
Users also noticed that Dixie's account had made several odd posts before it was deleted from the platform. One clip was captioned "preparing to hack Dixie" and others referenced The Chuckling Squad, a group of hackers that have been known to execute hacks of public figures in the past. Most notably, they managed to hack Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account in 2019.
The posts also referred to a user named Joe, and to a private Instagram account called @lucifer that has more than 11,000 followers. Dixie's bio was also changed so that it encouraged users to "follow @koiiddd on Instagram." From there, the hackers deleted Dixie's account and moved onto the account of one of her relatives.
Dixie D'Amelio's father seems to have been hacked at the same time.
Dixie wasn't the only member of the D'Amelio family to be hacked. Her father Marc's account, which currently has more than 9 million followers, was also hacked. Marc had similar videos shared to his account, including ones that referenced @lucifer. Some of the posts also included the hashtag "#f--kthedamelios." The hackers also threatened to go after Dixie's sister, Charlie, who is currently the most popular user on the platform. At this time, though, her account appears to be protected.
Dixie addressed the hack on Instagram.
Although getting hacked is likely a major headache, Dixie seems to be taking the news in stride. In a comment on a TikTokRoom Instagram post, she wrote "I guess dixie123 was a bad password."
Sources inside of TikTok say that the company is currently working to restore Dixie's account, including the millions of followers she had before the account was taken down. They're also doing the same work to restore her father's account.
In part, because the D'Amelio's have become so internet famous, it makes sense for them to be the target of these kinds of invasive hacks. If tech CEOs can't keep their account information safe indefinitely, it's hard to imagine that any other user would be able to. Thankfully, these kinds of cyberattacks don't do any lasting damage. For now, it seems like getting hacked is just one of the things you have to deal with if you're famous and online.