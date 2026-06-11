DJ ASAP and LaShonda Moore Have Been Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Pyramid Scheme "The harm caused by greed-driven, deceptive investments promising returns too good to be true cannot be overstated.” By Distractify Staff Published June 11 2026, 12:08 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/The Breakfast Club

We all know that times are hard. Between rising gas prices, grocery bills, and other essentials, the average American has found themself either struggling to make ends meet or living a more frugal lifestyle. Not to mention, folks are losing jobs left and right, and minor setbacks have birthed desperation, with many people doing things they’d never thought they would to provide. As a result, white-collar crime (nonetheless, all crime) has been at an all-time high, with DJ ASAP (real name: Marlon Moore) and his wife, LaShonda Moore, being the latest to feel the heat.

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The couple, known for appearing on OWN’s Family or Fiance, has made headlines over the years for their illegal pyramid scheme case. And while the pair have continued to proclaim their innocence, the legal system has spoken. A federal judge has handed down a sentence after a guilty verdict, and the couple will be behind bars for quite some time. Keep reading for the full scoop.

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DJ ASAP and LaShonda Moore have been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

And just like that, the Moores will be spending four decades behind bars! According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the reality TV couple defrauded more than 10,000 people of over $30 million during the COVID-19 pandemic through their program, “Blessings in No Time. (BINT).” The couple was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and three counts of money laundering. Per Fox News, the pair will be spending the next 40 years behind bars.

Through the program, participants were promised an 800% return from a $1400 investment. While most folks would think that an offer like that is too good to be true, the government shares that the couple’s influence from reality TV and persistence led them to defraud thousands of people through the pyramid scheme. The plan was for new members to bring in new participants, with money from the recruits being used to pay old members.

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The government shares that the BINT used a playboard operation to group participants on four different levels: eight Fires, four Winds, two Earths, and one Water. Once eight participants were recruited to fill the fire positions, each person was set to “bless” or pay at least $1,400 to the participant in the Water position.

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From there, a Water participant received eight payments of more than $11,000. Once a Water participant received his or her payment, other participants at lower levels would move up one level on the playing board. Then, they would be required to recruit new participants into the Fire positions to perpetuate the scheme.

“The defendants, through their operation of the Blessings in No Time (BINT) pyramid scheme, defrauded over 10,000 individuals of more than $25 million, using false promises and misleading statements to recruit participants,” said U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs of the Eastern District of Texas. “The defendants' actions were a betrayal of trust, and the Justice Department will continue to work tirelessly to hold those accountable who engage in such schemes. I commend the efforts of our investigative partners and the team who worked to bring about a “win” for the victims who suffered great losses at the hands of these defendants.”

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Will The Moore’s appeal their sentence?

As of this writing, there has been no news about an official appeal being filed in federal court. However, based on social media posts on DJ ASAP’s Instagram page, it looks like the couple will likely appeal the conviction.

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In a June 10 post, a legal update states that the couple is not pleased with the federal court’s actions, from forcing the couple to proceed to a 40-year sentence hearing with lawyers they terminated to issues with the presiding judge.