Home > Entertainment > Music "Slide to the Left" Because "Cha Cha Slide" Creator DJ Casper Is Cha-Cha-ing in Heaven What was DJ Casper’s cause of death? The “Cha Cha Slide” creator died on August 7, 2023, at the age of 58 years old, his wife confirmed. By Jamie Lerner Aug. 8 2023, Published 9:22 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@smileeBWR

“Everybody clap your hands!” But we’re not clapping out of joy — we’re clapping to celebrate the life of DJ Casper, who passed away at just 58 years old on August 7, 2023. Known for creating the prolific “Cha Cha Slide,” DJ Casper brought joy to millions of people before his untimely death. Born Willie Perry Jr., DJ Casper’s life was marked by much more than his widespread jam.

Article continues below advertisement

Casper was a family man who got his DJ name from the all-white getup he often wore onstage. He first wrote the “Cha Cha Slide” for his nephew, who worked as a personal trainer at Bally Fitness in 1998. But the song took off and became an anthem for weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, workout classes, and fun in the clubs. But how did DJ Casper die?

Article continues below advertisement

DJ Casper’s cause of death was kidney and neuroendocrine cancer.

Sadly, in January 2016, DJ Casper was diagnosed with cancer. DJ Casper gave more insight into his diagnosis during a May 2023 chat with ABC7’s Samantha Chatman in his home. “They diagnosed me in 2016 with two kinds of cancer, which is renal and neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver," he said. "They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it."

In a 2018 interview surrounding his appearance on Orange Is the New Black, Casper announced that he was in remission. But sadly, in his more recent interview, we learned that his cancer was back with a vengeance. “I used to weigh 236 pounds, and I think I'm about 60 pounds less,” he shared.

Article continues below advertisement

But DJ Casper’s recognizable voice shines through in more than his viral hit. "Anybody that's going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you," Casper said in an encouraging message. "So, keep on doing the 'Cha Cha Slide.'"

Article continues below advertisement

DJ Casper’s wife, Kim, first shared the news of his death, and although we know Casper always put his family first, we don’t know much about who survives him or if he and Kim had any kids. Now, the whole world is mourning the loss of one of music’s most beloved voices.

The Cha Cha slide dropped in the year 2000 and changed family gatherings everywhere. No one was exempt. We all lined up and Cha Cha’d real smooth. Countless kids learned right and left from DJ Casper’s contribution. A DJ. A moment. A legend. — Yep (@___P_MP22) August 8, 2023