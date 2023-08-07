Home > Entertainment > Music Rapper Lil Sodi Passed Away — Friends and Fans Are Mourning His Untimely Death What happened to Lil Sodi? The Los Angeles-based rapper reportedly passed away but what happened to him and what was his cause of death? By Jamie Lerner Aug. 7 2023, Published 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Stinkeye Images/Instagram/@orangutan_sodi

On August 5, 2023, the world lost one of hip-hop’s greatest voices when Lil Sodi tragically died. The rapper’s age is unknown at the time of his death, but his prominence on the scene is timeless. Lil Sodi was not only Big Sodi’s son, but he was a musician, artist, and family man in his own right. He was even known and celebrated for collaborating across gang lines.

As part of the Eight Tray Gangster Crips, Lil Sodi grew up in and was deeply influenced by the L.A. gang scene. In 2010, his gang-related feud with Nipsey Hussle, part of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips made headlines. However, Lil Sodi’s love for his family and collaborators is what people remember when they think of his life.

What happened to Lil Sodi? His cause of death was reportedly a car accident.

Little is known about exactly what happened to Lil Sodi, but he was reportedly in a car accident that led to his death on August 5, 2023. The news was first reported on No Jumper’s Instagram page and was later shared by Lil Sodi’s niece, LeeAnna Wright. She wrote on Facebook:

“The worst news I ever got today is losing my Uncle Lil Sodi. I will always remember you telling me, ‘I will always be there for you no matter what, You’re my niece and I’m not going to let nobody mess with you.’ I will always keep that in my heart forever and ever. I just want to hear your voice one more time. I love you with all my heart and never forget about you until we meet again and please tell Uncle Tiny JLoc and Tiny Solo that I said Hi and I love them. T.I.P Uncle Lil Sodi.”

While the circumstances around the car accident are unknown—whether it was intentional, if there was any substance use, or if it was just an unfortunate accident—many of Lil Sodi’s friends and collaborators have shared their condolences. Ben “Lambo” Lambert tweeted:

“Rest in Peace Lil’ Sodi. You always showed me nothing but love over the years. Your genuine energy will be missed. I’ll never forget shooting the ‘Thuggin’ video at your apartment in LA. Such a memorable night in a time that’s mostly a blur. Rest easy bro.”

As a teenager, he was incarcerated at the California Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), where he discovered his passion for music. He then released two mixtapes with 100 Entertainment before signing with Corporate Thug Entertainment. Despite his affiliation with the crips, Lil Sodi collaborated with blood rappers like P-Smurf, Compton Menace, and Suga Buga.

But one of the defining moments of Lil Sodi’s life was the death of his 9-year-old son, which he opened up about in a 2021 interview (via All Hip-Hop). “When I go back to music, that’s what just gives me the motivation to keep going,” he said. “It keeps driving my fans, my family, my other kids that I still have to live for, so I gotta be here and I gotta keep going.”