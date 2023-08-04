Home > Entertainment > Music R&B Singer Wendell B Has Sadly Passed Away at the Age of 65 What was Wendell B's cause of death? The Southern R&B singer passed away at the age of 65 and fans are looking for answers. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 4 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@Wendell B

It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that R&B singer Wendell Brown aka Wendell B, best known for the hit song “You Know How To Love Me” has passed on. He was just 65 years old.

Wendell, who started his career in the ‘90s, had his death announced on Facebook on Aug. 3, 2023, by his close friend Curtis Muldrew. As fans and supporters have taken to social media to share touching tributes, questions remain about Wendell’s passing. Here’s the full scoop on his cause of death.

What was Wendell B’s cause of death?

Prayers up! According to SK Pop, Wendell unfortunately passed on due to a longtime battle with cancer. At this time, a few of Wendell's family members and loved ones have shared via social media that he had cancer and was suffering an illness.

Interestingly, Wendell decided to keep the details about his illness hidden from the public throughout his career. And sadly, it has yet to be revealed when Wendell was diagnosed and how long he battled cancer.

However, Wendell did share a photo in October 2022, via Facebook, of himself in a hospital bed surrounded by friends and family. The singer asked fans for prayers and told them to continue listening to his music. At this time, there have been no details shared regarding funeral arrangements or a memorial for fans to pay their respects.

That said, we can assume that the family is deep in grief and is taking their time processing the news before announcing any public or private memorial details.

Wendell B’s career had spanned over three decades.

According to All Music, Wendell made his debut in the music industry in the early ‘90s. The St. Louis native released the song “Yu Want 2 Play Me” and in the late ‘90s released his first album “Make It Good For Ya.”

Over time, Wendell decided to be independent and started his label, Smoothway. Under the label, Wendell released various albums such as 2005’s “Good Times,” 2008’s “Love Life and Relationships,” 2010’s “In Touch with My Southern Soul,” and more. In total, Wendell released eight studio albums. His last project, “Real Talk,” released in 2020.