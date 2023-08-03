Home > Entertainment > Music > Lizzo The Allegations Against Lizzo Have Some Wondering Whether She Could Go to Jail Lizzo is facing serious allegations about her treatment of her dancers, leading some to wonder whether the singer could go to jail. By Joseph Allen Aug. 3 2023, Published 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The gist: Three of Lizzo's dancers sued the singer and came forward with allegations of harassment and abuse, and now, many are wondering if the "About Damn Time" singer could end up in jail.

While Lizzo is definitely embroiled in some legal issues, she is not facing jail time as of August 2023, since the lawsuit is being brought against her in civil court, not criminal court.

In an Aug. 3 statement, Lizzo called the allegations "false," "outrageous," and "sensationalized."

In August 2023, allegations against Lizzo began to pile up. It all started on Aug. 1 when the singer was sued by three of her dancers over allegations of abuse and harassment, and in the days that followed, additional stories came out from other sources suggesting that this may be a pattern of behavior. After Lizzo addressed the accusations on Aug. 3, some began wondering whether the singer could actually wind up in jail.

Is Lizzo going to jail?

Thus far, Lizzo has not been charged with any crimes. Instead, the lawsuit against her is in civil court, meaning that they are seeking compensatory damages instead of a jail sentence. So, while it's possible that additional revelations could lead to a formal prosecution, at this point, Lizzo is not really facing any jail time.

Although Lizzo is not facing jail time, she is facing some pretty serious reputational damage as the allegations against her continue to mount. In response to the allegations and the lawsuit, Lizzo released a statement suggesting that she is not "the villain" that some have suggested she might be. “As an artist I have always been passionate about what I do,” Lizzo said in an Instagram post on Aug. 3.

“I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans," the post continued. “With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo said that she doesn't want to be seen as a victim in this, but also added that she doesn't believe herself to be evil either. “I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” the singer wrote. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

The lawsuit alleges that Lizzo made comments about another woman's body.

In addition to the allegations of a hostile work environment and potential religious discrimination, Lizzo is also accused of having made thinly veiled comments that one of her dancers had gained weight. This story runs counter to Lizzo's public persona, where she advocates for body positivity. "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world," she said.