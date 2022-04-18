What Is DJ Kay Slay's Cause of Death? Here's the 4-1-1By Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 18 2022, Published 10:56 a.m. ET
Former graffiti artist and hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay — born Keith Grayson — has reportedly passed away.
He was only 55 years old.
DJ Kay Slay, who also created five studio albums throughout his career, died on the evening of April 17, 2022.
Fans of the icon, fellow artists, and radio stations have all shared touching tributes about DJ Kay Slay. But, there is one looming question: What is DJ Kay Slay’s cause of death? Keep reading to find out.
What was DJ Kay Slay's cause of death.
Prayers up! According to the New York Post, DJ Kay Slay passed away on the evening of Easter Sunday 2022 after a four-month struggle with COVID-19. Kay Slay’s family confirmed the news in a statement to the publication.
“Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay,” the Grayson family wrote. “A dominant figure in hip-hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations.”
They continued, “In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss.”
Per The Sun, the New York native was initially admitted to the hospital in December 2021 due to COVID-19 complications. He remained hospitalized up until his death.
On April 14, 2022, hip-hop entrepreneur Wack 100 took to Instagram to share that Kay Slay was still fighting for his life. Wack also shared that Kay had been off the ECMO machine, which is a life support device, for a few weeks, and asked fans to keep him lifted in prayer.
DJ Kay Slay leaves behind a sizable net worth for his family.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that DJ Kay Slay had earned a net worth of $6 million. This number is a combination of his work as a DJ and record executive.
Throughout the course of Kay Slay’s career, the icon had released five studio albums, including "Streetsweeper Vol. 1" and "Streetsweeper Vol. 2." Not to mention, Kay Slay worked with a variety of rappers in hip-hop such as Three 6 Mafia, Rick Ross, T-Pain, 50 Cent, and plenty more.
It’s going to take some time for the hip-hop world and DJ Kay Slay’s family to come to terms with his passing. Even though he’s no longer with us, DJ Kay Slay’s legacy will forever live on.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and fans of DJ Kay Slay. Rest in peace, king.
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Thorough hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a mask are also extremely important. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.