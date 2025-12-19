DJ Mustard Is a Proud Father — Meet the Producer’s Little Dijons The "FWU" producer shares three children with his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 19 2025, 5:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Famed producer DJ Mustard is no stranger to sparking conversations regarding his music. However, the Grammy-winning hitmaker, whose real name is Dijon McFarlane, has been involved in a public dispute with his ex-wife and the mother of three of his children, Chanel Thierry. Their divorce has sparked tons of social media banter and has since become a legal matter.

In December 2025, Mustard took Chanel to court and demanded sole custody of their kids. The contentious battle has some fans wondering about his life as a father.

How many kids does DJ Mustard have?

Mustard and his ex-wife welcomed three children during their relationship. Their first child, Kiylan, was born in 2012, followed by Kauner in 2015 and Kody in 2019. Following their separation, Mustard started dating Brittany Stroud. According to The JasmineBrand, Brittany took to Instagram Stories to announce she was pregnant with their first child together.

“Over the moon to be celebrating my first Mother’s Day,” she wrote. “Two months or less until I’m pushing and meet my sweet baby.” In a July 2024 video obtained by BCK Online, Mustard confirmed his girlfriend welcomed their baby girl. The baby’s arrival came after the release of his album, Faith of a Mustard Seed.

Since welcoming their first child, the couple have shared they're expanding their family. According to BCK Online, they announced Brittany's second pregnancy at the Variety’s Hitmakers award ceremony in December 2025.

DJ Mustard and his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry, met as teenagers.

Mustard was a family man long before his career took off. He seemingly knew he wanted to be with Chanel at a young age, as they had been in each other’s lives since they were teens. According to Revolt, Mustard proposed to her in 2018 at a party filled with their family and friends. In her reflection of the engagement, Chanel shared how far they had come in their relationship.

“I knew when I met you at 16, it was something about you, about us, I didn’t want to mess up,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “You stayed my friend even tho we both wanted to be more… We were scared. Finally, after three years, we decided to take a step of faith and date. When I got pregnant with Kiy, I was so scared, you told me, ‘I got you, I got us.’”

​​”THIS moment was everything,” the sweet post continued. “Our kids' reaction, our family and friends… I couldn’t have dreamed of a better moment. I love you… 8 years I’m still in love, still will hop out of a trunk on that a--if u think about not talking to me (true story, ask Yg! I had them n----s shook) Moral of the story I’m so excited for this next chapter! I’m forever grateful and honored to be by your side for the rest of our life! @mustard (Thank you for always letting me be me and never trying to change who I am as a person).”

DJ Mustard and Chanel Thierry divorced in 2023.

Mustard and Chanel married in 2020. However, two years later, he filed for divorce, resulting in a contentious battle between them, much of which played out on social media. According to TMZ, their divorce was finalized in October 2024, with Chanel receiving a one-time spousal support buyout of $315,000, and Mustard was ordered to pay $24,500 per month in child support.

Up until the "Ballin'" artist’s December 2025 custody filing, he and Chanel had shared custody. However, in the court documents, Mustard claimed his ex violated an order prohibiting them from speaking in a "negative, disrespectful, or derogatory manner to or about the other.” He mentioned an October 2025 post his ex wrote on Threads to further support his case. “Dijon, I know you are reading this. I'm so sick of your s--t,” the post read. “You suck."

Breaking: #Mustard (aka Dijon McFarlane) seeks sole custody of his kids + $30K sanctions against ex #ChanelThierry, claiming she broke a court order with disparaging posts on Threads.



They previously shared custody under rules banning negative talk.



💬 N Crowd, thoughts? pic.twitter.com/7zp4nj3zl6 — Just N Life (@TheJustNLife) December 19, 2025

“I've been divorced 3 years now, and my ex-husband continues to do things to get under my skin purposely,” it continued. “A man will treat your child according to how he feels about the mother. Mark my words." In addition to sole legal custody, Mustard also requested $30,000 in sanctions. Chanel didn’t mention the case directly, though she shared an Instagram Stories post the day the lawsuit was filed.