"Mustard" Seemingly Refers to Kendrick Lamar's Producer, but Is There a Deeper Meaning?

The word "Mustard" appears repeatedly in Kendrick Lamar's songs, leaving some fans wondering what it actually means. In his hit "Not Like Us", the first few seconds of the Drake diss kick off with "Psst, I see dead people" followed by "Mustard on the beat, ho," which then repeats in the intro.

Then, about two minutes into "TV Off" — another track that seems to take aim at Drake, particularly after its viral moment during the 2025 Super Bowl — the signature "Mustard on the beat" producer tag plays in the Part II intro before Kendrick shouts "MUSTARD!" and ramps up the energy as the beat shifts. But what does "Mustard" actually mean in Kendrick’s songs? Is it just a nod to the widely known producer, or is there something deeper behind it?

What does "mustard" mean in Kendrick Lamar's song?

Kendrick Lamar screams "Mustard!" in the song "TV Off" from his 2024 album GNX, referencing the producer who worked on the track with him — Mustard, aka Dijon Isaiah McFarlane (Dijon … Mustard … see the connection?).

There’s no deeper meaning behind Kendrick’s use of "Mustard" in his songs, particularly when he shouts it in "TV Off." He’s simply giving props to the producer, and that’s a big deal!

Interestingly, "TV Off" marks the first time Kendrick has actually rapped Mustard’s name in a song, aside from the producer’s signature sound tag — featured in tracks by artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and Young Jeezy. When Mustard first heard his name in "TV Off," he was just going about his day, but when he listened, he was flabbergasted, he revealed in an Apple Music interview. And honestly, who wouldn’t be?

.@mustard heard his name on “tv off” for the first time on his way to get green juice. https://t.co/VxWPUamYKp pic.twitter.com/sV07bJHcUR — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) February 8, 2025

"Mustard!" in Kendrick's song is now a viral meme.

While Kendrick screams "Mustard!" to credit the producer who helped make "TV Off" and other tracks a hit, others have turned it into a viral meme — potentially giving Mustard even more ways to capitalize on his name!

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Heinz US, "Mustard!" is featured in a promo for Heinz mustard (obviously) with the caption: "There is only one @mustard. It has to be #Heinz #MUSTAAAAAARD."

Now, "Mustard!" could seemingly start popping up in more artists' songs, helping the producer gain even more recognition. But let's be real — his signature sound tag is what made him a staple in the music industry, alongside his undeniable production skills. And speaking of that tag … where did it even come from?

Where does "Mustard on the beat" come from?

The "Mustard on the beat, ho!" tag features a voice sample of YG saying the phrase, which has since become Mustard’s signature. During a sit-down with BigBoy TV, Mustard explained that the tag actually originates from Inglewood and was first heard in YG’s song "I'm Good."