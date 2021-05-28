DMX's Latest Album Features a Song That Seems to Be a Letter to His Oldest Son

Late rapper DMX had a sordid history with drug abuse before his battle with addiction eventually took his life in April 2021. It was reported that when he passed away, he was surrounded by his fiancé and children.

DMX and his oldest son, Xavier , were said to once have a strained and complicated relationship resulting in a few years of being disconnected. Xavier undoubtedly loved his father, but where is DMX’s oldest son now? We have the details below.

Despite some strained relationships with his children, it seems as though his family came together in DMX’s final moments.

From there, DMX was in and out of drug rehabilitation centers. Though he made several attempts to get sober, DMX ultimately succumbed to an apparent drug overdose. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” the family statement read , per People.

It was no secret that DMX had struggled with addiction. In a November 2020 interview on People's Party With Talib Kweli, DMX talked about getting tricked into smoking crack at age 14 by his rap mentor , Ready Ron. He said that what he thought was just a marijuana cigarette turned out to be laced with crack.

On April 2, 2021, DMX — whose real name was Earl Simmons — was rushed to the hospital where it was reported that he had suffered a heart attack. The rapper was said to be in critical condition from the heart attack possibly resulting from a drug overdose.

DMX and Xavier Simmons attempted to reconcile on reality TV.

DMX’s first wife, Tashera Simmons, welcomed four children into the world together including their eldest son, Xavier Simmons, who was reportedly born in 1992.

Through the years, it seemed that the two had struggled to keep a healthy father-son bond. In 2013, DMX appeared on the OWN Network show Iyanla: Fix My Life to try and reconcile with son Xavier. The two hadn’t spoken in a year and a half due to Xavier’s feelings about his dad’s drug addiction.

Xavier expressed that he wanted his dad to get clean so that the two could have a “healthy relationship.” Unfortunately, DMX declined his son’s request, saying, “If there is going to be a condition, if there is going to be a demand when all I have given you is unconditional love, I’m not going to allow that. I would never put a condition on our love or our relationship.”

He added, “I love you. I love who I am. I’m not gonna change for anyone. I have been a great father to you. I smoked weed before you were born. I drank before you were born. I did a lot before you were born. It’s sad my son wants nothing for me, and I have so much to offer. I still love you, but that’s not gonna fly.”

