DMX's Latest Album Features a Song That Seems to Be a Letter to His Oldest Son

DMX's Latest Album Features a Song That Seems to Be a Letter to His Oldest SonBy Katie Garrity
May. 28 2021, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
Late rapper DMX had a sordid history with drug abuse before his battle with addiction eventually took his life in April 2021. It was reported that when he passed away, he was surrounded by his fiancé and children.
DMX and his oldest son, Xavier, were said to once have a strained and complicated relationship resulting in a few years of being disconnected. Xavier undoubtedly loved his father, but where is DMX’s oldest son now? We have the details below.
DMX died from a heart attack reportedly caused by a drug overdose.
On April 2, 2021, DMX — whose real name was Earl Simmons — was rushed to the hospital where it was reported that he had suffered a heart attack. The rapper was said to be in critical condition from the heart attack possibly resulting from a drug overdose.
It was no secret that DMX had struggled with addiction. In a November 2020 interview on People's Party With Talib Kweli, DMX talked about getting tricked into smoking crack at age 14 by his rap mentor, Ready Ron. He said that what he thought was just a marijuana cigarette turned out to be laced with crack.
From there, DMX was in and out of drug rehabilitation centers. Though he made several attempts to get sober, DMX ultimately succumbed to an apparent drug overdose. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” the family statement read, per People.
Despite some strained relationships with his children, it seems as though his family came together in DMX’s final moments.
DMX and Xavier Simmons attempted to reconcile on reality TV.
DMX’s first wife, Tashera Simmons, welcomed four children into the world together including their eldest son, Xavier Simmons, who was reportedly born in 1992.
Through the years, it seemed that the two had struggled to keep a healthy father-son bond. In 2013, DMX appeared on the OWN Network show Iyanla: Fix My Life to try and reconcile with son Xavier. The two hadn’t spoken in a year and a half due to Xavier’s feelings about his dad’s drug addiction.
Xavier expressed that he wanted his dad to get clean so that the two could have a “healthy relationship.” Unfortunately, DMX declined his son’s request, saying, “If there is going to be a condition, if there is going to be a demand when all I have given you is unconditional love, I’m not going to allow that. I would never put a condition on our love or our relationship.”
He added, “I love you. I love who I am. I’m not gonna change for anyone. I have been a great father to you. I smoked weed before you were born. I drank before you were born. I did a lot before you were born. It’s sad my son wants nothing for me, and I have so much to offer. I still love you, but that’s not gonna fly.”
And in his deeply foreboding last words to his son in that meeting, DMX said, “I guess I’ll see you at my funeral then.” Since the 2013 exchange on Iyanla: Fix My Life, it seemed the two had found common ground. Xavier even posted a photo on Instagram featuring him and his dad in the studio. “In the studio with two legends! And one in the making! Stay tuned,” the caption read.
DMX’s posthumous song 'Letter to My Son (Call Your Father)' has lyrics that hint it may be about Xavier.
DMX’s newest album, “Exodus,” which was released after his death, seems to be named after his youngest son. However, there is one song on the record that appears to be dedicated to Xavier: “Letter to My Son (Call Your Father)," which features Usher and Brian King Joseph. According to Genius, DMX described “Letter to My Son” as a piano and violin ballad.
One commenter wrote, “The description of the song above says it's about his youngest son Exodus but I am pretty sure this is more about his older son (the one who was on that show with him and had a bunch of issues with DMX being so absent, etc.).”
Another fan wrote, “I am in tears. This song was specifically written for Xavier. Now he has to be the one to watch over all his siblings. This is the best song on the album.”