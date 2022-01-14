'Sex Appeal': Mika Abdalla Talks Surprise Ending in Hulu's Coming-of-Age Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

To achieve "sexual excellence," Avery creates an app that is designed to help users succeed at sex. To collect data for her app, Avery seeks advice from her three moms and classmates, and enlists her best friend Larson to act as her test subject so she can learn everything she needs to about sex before seeing her boyfriend.

Distractify spoke exclusively with Sex Appeal star Mika Abdalla about the film's awkward first-time moments, funny verbiage, and whether Avery and Larson get together at the conclusion of the film.