Do Kenan and Mika Get Together? 'Kenan' Star Kimrie Lewis Dishes on Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)By Gabrielle Bernardini
Jan. 4 2022, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
The NBC series Kenan follows single father-of-two Kenan Williams (Kenan Thompson) who juggles raising pre-teen daughters along with his high-profile career as the host of Wake Up With Kenan! — Atlanta's No. 2 morning show.
While Kenan's father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson) and brother/roommate Gary (Chris Redd) help the morning show host handle business at home, Kenan's quirky coworkers — particularly Mika (Kimrie Lewis) who works as the executive producer of Wake Up With Kenan!, are driven to elevate the talk show and Kenan's career.
Though Mika can be a bit "straight-laced," she has become Kenan's close confidante. So, are the writers of Kenan hinting that the two could possibly get together in Season 2 of the NBC series?
Distractify spoke exclusively with Kimrie Lewis about the fan theory, especially since they'll both be exploring the dating world in Season 2.
Do Kenan and Mika get together in Season 2 of 'Kenan'? Kimrie Lewis dishes on possible showmance.
Season 1 of NBC's Kenan laid the groundwork for these comedic characters, and now our favorite group will be put in "weird positions," Kimrie told Distractify.
"For me, that's just the most fun because Mika ... can be so straight-laced and professional," Kimrie dished to us. "In Season 2, we get to see her kind of have a love life. She dips into dating a little bit," the star says, adding, "But at the same time, you'll see her try to balance that work-personal life, which, as I'm sure you know, for a lot of women trying to do that juggle ... it's challenging."
With both Kenan and Mika exploring relationships in Season 2, is it possible that the two will get together?
"I think there's definitely going to be some long stares there," Kimrie said. "I don't know if it'll be for all the reasons that you might have."
She continued, "She starts to date. I don't know if she's great at that ... The struggle is real for her in Season 2."
Though the actress couldn't spill any details on whether Kenan and Mika will end up together, Kimrie did reveal that Mika will be more "vulnerable" this season.
Additionally, Kimrie told us that Season 2 will also build on Mika and Kenan's friendship.
"I think the real focus this season [is on] their friendship and ... how you get to see them be there for each other in ways that you didn't get to see in Season 1," Kimrie said. "You get to see Keenan and Mika just like really be there for each other in ways that, you know, really solidify their friendship.
Will 'Wake Up With Kenan!' be rated No. 1 in Season 2 of NBC's 'Kenan'?
As the No. 2 morning show in Atlanta, the quirky bunch is working tirelessly to snag that coveted No. 1 title. So, how will Wake Up With Kenan!'s ratings fare in Season 2?
"I think the list of things that [are] gonna go right ... is a short one," Kimrie told Distractify. "It's like the little engine that keeps trying to, you know, make it to the end of the road, but there's always something blocking the way; there's always some unexpected engine blow up, or somebody's got to get off the train for a quick stop."
Concluding, "You'll see a lot of folks, you know, in different ways this season ... struggling to just show up in ways that we need them to on the morning show."
Watch new episodes of Kenan on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.