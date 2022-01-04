Do Kenan and Mika Get Together? 'Kenan' Star Kimrie Lewis Dishes on Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

The NBC series Kenan follows single father-of-two Kenan Williams (Kenan Thompson) who juggles raising pre-teen daughters along with his high-profile career as the host of Wake Up With Kenan! — Atlanta's No. 2 morning show.

While Kenan's father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson) and brother/roommate Gary (Chris Redd) help the morning show host handle business at home, Kenan's quirky coworkers — particularly Mika (Kimrie Lewis) who works as the executive producer of Wake Up With Kenan!, are driven to elevate the talk show and Kenan's career.