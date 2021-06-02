'Nancy Drew' Keeps Teasing a Romance for This Dynamic Duo — but Will It Happen?

The CW's supernatural crime drama Nancy Drew is the gift that keeps on giving. The "Drew Crew" has experienced hauntings, exorcisms, breakups, and makeups. They've uncovered decades-old murders and persuaded an ancient sea spirit not to set her wrath upon them.

Throughout the first and second season, one of the biggest questions viewers had was: Do Nancy and Ace get together?

Nancy and Ace have both dated other characters on the show, but will they end up together?

As fans of the Nancy Drew books will know that the most prominent romantic relationship is between Nancy and Ned Nickerson (Tunji Kasim). On the show, Ned and Nancy (Ned is referred to as "Nick" on the show) do have a relationship, but their relationship fades to allow for Nick and George to blossom romantically. Also in the show, Ace develops a crush on Bess, who confesses she does not see him romantically, and the two agree to be platonic emotional anchors instead.

As the seasons have continued, Ace's character has evolved from a mysterious character on the fringes to one of the most trustworthy members of the group. He and Nancy have gone on several missions — just the two of them — and have been each other's confidants when times are tough. This hidden attraction has only grown now that they're dating siblings, fueling Nancy's mistrust of Amanda (Aadila Dosani) and Ace's suspicion of Gil (Praneet Akilla).

