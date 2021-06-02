'Nancy Drew' Keeps Teasing a Romance for This Dynamic Duo — but Will It Happen?By Anna Garrison
Jun. 2 2021, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
The CW's supernatural crime drama Nancy Drew is the gift that keeps on giving. The "Drew Crew" has experienced hauntings, exorcisms, breakups, and makeups. They've uncovered decades-old murders and persuaded an ancient sea spirit not to set her wrath upon them.
Throughout the first and second season, one of the biggest questions viewers had was: Do Nancy and Ace get together?
Read on to find out everything we know about the Drew Crew's complex relationship history and Nancy and Ace's future!
Nancy and Ace have both dated other characters on the show, but will they end up together?
As fans of the Nancy Drew books will know that the most prominent romantic relationship is between Nancy and Ned Nickerson (Tunji Kasim). On the show, Ned and Nancy (Ned is referred to as "Nick" on the show) do have a relationship, but their relationship fades to allow for Nick and George to blossom romantically.
Also in the show, Ace develops a crush on Bess, who confesses she does not see him romantically, and the two agree to be platonic emotional anchors instead.
As the seasons have continued, Ace's character has evolved from a mysterious character on the fringes to one of the most trustworthy members of the group. He and Nancy have gone on several missions — just the two of them — and have been each other's confidants when times are tough.
This hidden attraction has only grown now that they're dating siblings, fueling Nancy's mistrust of Amanda (Aadila Dosani) and Ace's suspicion of Gil (Praneet Akilla).
When Ace's life was in danger, Nancy even stated aloud that she couldn't stand to lose him. Although she could easily make that statement about any of her friends, it's clear that the implication was slightly different with Ace, who is currently her closest friend in the group.
Theories about Ace's family might be the key to him and Nancy getting together.
In addition to Ned Nickerson, one of the most popular of Nancy Drew's romantic relationships includes her flirtation and relationship with Frank Hardy, one of the famous Hardy Boys (those mystery solving brothers). In the Nancy Drew television show, all of the other characters except Ace have surnames, leading many fans to believe that Ace is secretly a Hardy boy.
Following the theory that Ace is secretly a Hardy in disguise, it would make sense for him and Nancy to enter a romantic relationship as they have in previous Nancy Drew/Hardy Boy mystery books, video games, and television shows.
He recently connected with his half-brother, Grant, on the show, making a compelling argument for the Hardy Boys to make an appearance. After all, there have to be two of them!
Hopefully, the executives at the CW have heard fans' cries for Nancy and Ace to evolve into something more romantic. Until then, we'll have to keep watching the most recent season to see what happens. Nancy Drew was recently renewed for a third season, so if Nancy and Ace don't get together in the Season 2 finale, there will still be more opportunities down the line.
Nancy Drew airs on the CW on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.