Remember ‘Ridiculousness'? Fans of MTV Want to Know Who Still Watches the Show

There are some shows that become so wildly popular for a network that they can make up the bulk of their programming and their profits. A&E's Live PD was one such IP. It was canceled at the height of its popularity in response to the large-scale social outcry against policing in the wake of George Floyd's murder at the hands of Officer Derek Chauvin.

For MTV, that's Ridiculousness, but there are a lot of folks who are wondering: do people still watch the show?