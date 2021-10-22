Rob Dyrdek Doesn’t Actually Look for the Clips We See on ‘Ridiculousness’

Although Ridiculousness is meant to be about funny videos, not all of them are safe. Plenty of videos are of stunts and pranks that are dangerous and have hurt people. That Reddit user who shared that the show reached out to them but didn't mention payment linked to their video in question. In it, they were trying to do a backflip, fell, and broke their leg. You can't see the injury, but you can hear them say, "I can see the bone."

As far as we know, no one has died from what happens in the videos on Ridiculousness, but it seems like the people who choose the videos for the show also don't know what happens to the creators after the video is filmed. It appears like they only have to reach out to whoever owns the video for permission to air it. If they can't get in contact with someone, it may not make sense for them to go out of their way to find out why, especially when there are tons of other videos the show can use.