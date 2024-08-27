Home > Entertainment Who Are the Faces Behind the 'Do We Know Them?' Podcast? Get to Know Lily and Jessi! Lily and Jessi have been on the internet for years. Now, they have taken their talents to the podcast space! By D.M. Published Aug. 27 2024, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Do We Know Them

When Lily Marston and Jessi Smiles teamed up for the Do We Know Them? podcast, longtime netizens were thrilled. Both Lily and Jessi are seasoned internet personalities with years of experience as content creators.

Their podcast, which explores internet drama and pop culture controversies, has quickly amassed a following. The chemistry between the two stands out as one of the show’s highlights, as they tackle discussions that range from humorous to deeply personal.

Source: Instagram/@lily_marston

Meet the hosts of the ‘Do We Know Them?’ podcast!

The Do We Know Them? podcast has struck a chord with listeners due to its unfiltered and honest approach to discussing topics that are often considered taboo. Lily and Jessi do not shy away from dissecting internet drama, influencer scandals, or their personal problems.

Lily's first major breakthrough came when she joined Clevver, a popular entertainment news outlet known for its fun, irreverent take on pop culture. Starting as an intern, Lily quickly climbed the ranks to become a prominent producer and on-camera talent.

Her work at Clevver involved producing and starring in a variety of content, ranging from celebrity news and red-carpet coverage to humorous commentary on the latest trends. During her time at Clevver, the California native worked on shows like "Beauty Break," where her humorous and relatable approach to beauty tips and product reviews won her a loyal following.

Meanwhile, Jessi gained notoriety as a Vine star. By the time Vine was discontinued in 2017, Jessi had amassed millions of followers, making her one of the platform’s standout stars. Jessi then successfully pivoted to YouTube, where she expanded her content to include longer, more personal videos. On her channel, Jessi covered a wide range of topics, from beauty tutorials and storytimes to candid discussions about mental health and her personal life.

Jessi and Lily’s podcast has become very successful.

Each Do We Know Them? episode features Jessi and Lily diving deep into recent events and stories. Since its launch, the podcast has seen a steady increase in listeners, with each episode garnering thousands of downloads and views across various platforms, including Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. The duo has since amassed more than 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, where they upload video clips from the show. As the podcast continues to grow, Lily and Jessi show no signs of slowing down.

“[Jessi] and I have welcomed our first child together. As discussed, to ensure we give it the best possible home, I have been awarded full custody for the time being,” Lily wrote on Instagram. “That said, we are still discussing the potential of Jessi being granted supervised visitations down the line — that is — if she can stop insulting them.”