Yes, You Need PlayStation Plus to Play 'Elder Scrolls Online' With Friends
While we may be some time off before Elder Scrolls VI ever hits consoles, players can still immerse themselves in the world with the constantly updated Elder Scrolls Online. The title has reached more than 10 million players — and you can still join in if you're looking to fill the Skyrim-sized hold in your life.
But if you're playing the game on PlayStation, do you need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play with friends?
Do you need PlayStation Plus to play 'Elder Scrolls Online'?
Unfortunately, you will need a subscription to PlayStation Plus if you'd like to play the game online with friends. Elder Scrolls Online is heavily focused on playing and interacting with others online, so not only will you need a reliable internet connection while you play, but if you plan to access the game on your PlayStation, you'll have to have a subscription to PlayStation Plus to play.
While there are some other games, like Fortnite, that don't require players to have the subscription in order to play, Elder Scrolls Online is different. Thankfully, you'll only need the base PlayStation Plus Essential subscription, which costs $59.99 a year or $9.99 a month.
Subscribing to any of the three PlayStation Plus tiers is the only way to play games online with most of your friends, similar to a Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Live Gold subscription.
Is 'Elder Scrolls Online' a free to play game?
Unfortunately, despite it being the massive online counterpart to the other Elder Scrolls games, Elder Scrolls Online is not a free-to-play title. If you'd like to immerse yourself in the ever-updated world of Elder Scrolls and play with friends, you'll have to purchase this game as you would for any other Elder Scrolls title.
The base Elder Scrolls Online game is available for purchase for only $19.99, but if you want all of the content that came with previous chapters that have already been released, you'll have to buy a bundle, which can cost as much as $79.99, depending on how much of the content you're trying to access.
That being said, if you're subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra, you can play the PS4 version of Elder Scrolls Online for free with your subscription.