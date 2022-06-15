'Fallout 5' Won't Be Out Anytime Soon — but It's Coming

It's been more than half a decade since Fallout 4 was released, bringing a new campaign to the popular action RPG series. But despite the years passing and a new generation of consoles hitting shelves, so little has been said about another main series installment.

That is, until recently.

Bethesda seems to have confirmed that it has Fallout 5 on its docket for coming productions, but the details are still sparse. Here's what we know, including an idea of a release date.