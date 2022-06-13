'Starfield' Looks Like a Huge and Ambitious Next-Gen Game — Is It Coming to PS5?

Starfield is an upcoming action RPG from Bethesda. The game takes place in a collection of space colonies known as the "Settled Systems." In the year 2130, the factions of the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective are experiencing a tentative state of peace after a decades-long war.

Players assume the role of a member of Constellation, an organization of space explorers. You can explore different planets across the Systems and encounter unique alien lifeforms as well as human enemies.