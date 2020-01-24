We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Amelia Could Have Owen's Baby on 'Grey's Anatomy,' but No One Is Ready to Lose Link

It wouldn't be another season of Grey's Anatomy without something going wrong in Amelia’s life. At this point, she has just been dealt a bad hand in life and, despite doing everything right by Link, her unborn baby might turn out to be Owen’s instead of her hunky younger boyfriend’s. In the Season 16 fall finale, she found out that she was further along in her pregnancy than she originally thought, which means there was some overlap in her relationship with Link and hookups with Owen.

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is whether or not Amelia is going to have Owen’s baby. At this point, the baby could be either Link or Owen’s, but either way, the conversations Amelia is going to have to have leading up to determining the paternity are going to be awkward at best. Hopefully things work out for her for once, but it’s definitely not going to be an easy road to get to that place.