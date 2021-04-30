LaChanze Could Be Leaving 'The Blacklist,' and We Are Not Happy About It

LaChanze was brought into the cast of The Blacklist as a guest star, not as a recurring character. The fact she’s already been in four episodes means that we’re either nearing the end of Anne or it’s time for her to turn into an official recurring character. And while LaChanze hasn’t said that she’s leaving The Blacklist, she has hinted at a return to Broadway.

In a Pix 11 interview , LaChanze shares, “I miss the stage… but I’m also grateful for the time to be able to work on some TV. That’s what some of these shows are doing is they’re pulling all this talent that hasn’t been able to be on the stage for the past year into television and it’s really kind of cool. I’ve done TV before, but I’m really enjoying working on The Blacklist.”

So while it doesn’t seem like LaChanze wants to leave any time soon, she may have a place on Broadway when live theater makes its comeback.

Watch The Blacklist Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see if Anne really does die.