Does Beyonce Have an Opening Act on Her Renaissance Tour, or Is She a Single Lady?

It is officially Beyoncé season! Fans are ecstatic over the world-renowned singer's Renaissance World Tour, which spans from May 10, 2023, to Sept. 27, 2023. In that time, the star will be crossing the globe bringing her music to thousands of eager fans, many of whom want to know every possible detail about the performance before they make it to the stadium.

With that being said, does Beyoncé have an opening act and when does she come on stage? On top of that, how long do her concerts actually last? Keep reading to find out!

Does Beyoncé have an opening act for the Renaissance World Tour?

When you're going to a Beyoncé show, that's all you should expect to get, as Queen Bey doesn't have an official opening act for her Renaissance World Tour. It's worth noting that any one of her countless talented musical collaborators could appear. For example, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy were spotted at Beyoncé's show in Stockholm, Sweden.

What time does Beyoncé come on stage during the Renaissance World Tour?

If you're looking to be present for every last moment of the concert experience, Beyoncé has strict set times regarding her Renaissance World Tour. Per PopBuzz, doors for the concert open at 5 p.m. local time. The show starts at 7 p.m. local time, and Beyoncé comes on at 8 p.m. local time.

