'Big Brother 26' Hasn't Confirmed a Double Eviction — Will It Be Part of the Season?

There's been no mention of a double eviction taking place during 'Big Brother 26.'

There's no shortage of thrilling moments to look forward to in an all-new season of Big Brother, but perhaps the most anticipated event is the double eviction. Each season, this legendary twist speeds up the game while also introducing unexpected twists and ramping up the drama.

Superfans look forward to this fast-paced format every single year, and Big Brother 26 is no exception. However, as we near the halfway point of the season, there's been no word on a double eviction. Will this exciting twist make an appearance this season? Read on for all the known details so far.



So, does 'Big Brother 26' have a double eviction?

As previously stated, there's been no mention of a double eviction taking place during Big Brother 26. However, based on previous seasons, it's likely that we might see one soon, as double evictions typically occur around the midpoint of the season when the jury begins.

For those unaware, the jury phase usually starts when the game narrows down to the final nine houseguests. As of now, there are still 10 houseguests in the BB26 house — but after the live eviction episode on Thursday, September 5, we'll be down to nine houseguests.

Ok but when is double eviction week… #BB26 — olive🤭🥥🌴 (@Hailravioli) September 2, 2024 Source: twitter

Given this timeline, there's a good chance that a double eviction could take place during Week 8, which wraps up with a live eviction episode on September 12. From there, any houseguests evicted from the game will become a member of the jury and ultimately vote to determine the winner of Season 26.

Sometimes, Big Brother opts not to have a double eviction during the first week of the jury phase. Instead, the show may schedule the double eviction for the second week, resulting in the second and third jury members being evicted together. If Season 26 season follows this pattern, the double eviction would occur during Week 9, specifically on the September 19 episode.

Big players usually go out during a double eviction.

On Sept. 2, 2024, a person on X (formerly Twitter) shared that during the live feeds, Leah suggested to Quinn that Angela would be a "great player" to keep around for the double eviction. She then revealed they should plan to "toss her out" during the double. However, Quinn pointed out that this strategy wasn't great, as double evictions are typically used to target and evict major threats.

Despite how much his loud diary room sessions annoy us, Quinn's point is valid — double evictions are designed to get rid of the strong players. These big threats can significantly affect others' chances of winning, so sending them packing during a double eviction is a big move that helps the remaining houseguests advance more easily.



Plus, if a big player is part of a powerful alliance, evicting them during a double eviction can disrupt these alliances. It can also create massive amounts of chaos and kickstart new opportunities for other houseguests to shift the power dynamics in their favor.

Now, if we were in the Big Brother 26 house, our double eviction targets would likely be Chelsie and Quinn. However, we think Leah was correct to consider Angela as a potential target for the double eviction.