People Are Surprised to Learn Cameron Diaz Doesn’t Speak Spanish Her father, Emilio Diaz, was Cuban American. By Darrell Marrow Published May 4 2026, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Thanks to her famous last name, Cameron Diaz has always faced questions about her ethnic background. Cameron was born in San Diego and grew up in Long Beach. Her father, Emilio Diaz, was Cuban American, and her mother, Billie Early, had European ancestry.

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According to Britannica, Cameron started modeling at 16 before landing her breakout role alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask. She has been a Hollywood favorite since the 1990s, but folks still ask if she speaks Spanish.

Source: Mega

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Does Cameron Diaz speak Spanish?

Cameron has said she understands some Spanish, but she does not really speak it. In a 2014 interview with El País, she said in Spanish, “I can understand what you’re saying, but I don’t speak Spanish.” Cameron is American. However, her father’s side gives her Cuban and Spanish-Cuban roots. People described Emilio as Spanish-Cuban and Billie as German-English. During a 2020 appearance on No Filter with Naomi, Cameron joked about her background, saying, “I’m a true American because I’m a mutt.”

And while Cameron identifies with her Cuban heritage, language fluency is a different thing. She has publicly said she does not speak Spanish, even though she grew up around Cuban culture, food, and family traditions.

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Other Latinx actors have brought to light what they see as an industry double-standard with regards to which stars are expected to speak Spanish and which are not. Speaking to the magazine Latina, Jessica Alba, for example, explained that she's often given a hard time for not speaking Spanish, while the same pressure doesn't apply to actors like Cameron. "No one gives Cameron Diaz a hard time for not speaking Spanish," she said back in 2008. "Her dad's Cuban, and I was telling her I feel so bad because everyone is so nasty to me for not speaking Spanish. She's like, 'I don't speak Spanish! I barely speak English!'"

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Cameron Diaz has three kids — will they learn Spanish?

The actress started dating rocker Benji Madden in May 2014 after they crossed paths through Benji’s twin brother, Joel Madden, and his wife, Nicole Richie. According to People, Cameron and Benji married in January 2015 during a private ceremony at her Beverly Hills home. They welcomed their daughter, Raddix Wildflower Madden, in December 2019.

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They later announced the birth of their son, Cardinal Madden, in March 2024, and a third son, Nautus, in May 2026. The couple keeps their family life private. However, they do not post photos of their children online, and they limit what they share on social media.