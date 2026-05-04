Cameron Diaz Welcomes Third Child at 53 — Did She Use a Surrogate? "Table for five." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 4 2026, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hollywood gem Cameron Diaz, 53, and her husband Benji Madden announced they are parents for the third time (woo-hoo!), sharing the news on Instagram on May 4, 2026. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Nautas Madden, presumably around the same time the post was shared. In their announcement, they wrote, “Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child, Cardinal Madden. Welcome to the world, son!!”

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Their joint message continued, “We love life with our family — our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!!!” They also added that they are “having a blast.” Now, given Cameron Diaz’s age and reported past struggles with conceiving, according to a source close to the actress, many are wondering whether the couple welcomed their third baby (and even their two other children) via surrogate. Here’s what we know.

Did Cameron Diaz use a surrogate with her third child?

Source: Mega

When it comes to her kids, Cameron Diaz is very private. In fact, aside from the occasional “I love being a mom” mention and how “cute” they are, she doesn’t go into details about them, nor does she share photos of them. That said, Cameron hasn’t confirmed or denied whether she used a surrogate to carry baby number three, though it’s safe to assume she did given her past reliance on it.

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Prior to the birth of her daughter Raddix in 2019, a source close to Cameron told Us Weekly that she and Benji had struggled to conceive even after trying various methods. They said that the couple tried “IVF, acupuncture, and supplements,” but that “it just hasn’t worked out yet.”

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The source added, “They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

But then Raddix was born, and Cameron couldn’t have been more happy about how she came into this world, calling her “a miracle.” Another source later confirmed to Us Weekly in 2020 that Cameron did in fact welcome her first child via surrogacy on Dec. 30, also saying that “they went through so much to get to this point.”

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Given her past with surrogacy, along with Cameron not being seen pregnant in recent photos she’s shared via Instagram, it would seem she did not carry baby number three and may have once again turned to surrogacy.

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Did Cameron Diaz welcome her second child via surrogacy?

It would seem Cameron and Benji welcomed their first and third children via surrogacy, but what about their second child, Cardinal Madden, born in March 2024? Was he conceived via surrogacy? Probably.

The fact is, Cameron was not visibly pregnant in the months leading up to his birth, and she even appeared very slim in a December 2023 Instagram post where she invited viewers into her kitchen. Since Cardinal was born in March 2024, a baby bump would likely have been detected in that clip, but it wasn’t.

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