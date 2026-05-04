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"Ronnie Does Not Look Well" — 'Jersey Shore' Cast Member's Behavior Worries Fans

"If he is willing, I will be there for him."

Mustafa Gatollari - Author
By

Published May 4 2026, 9:26 a.m. ET

Jersey Shore Fans Fear Ronnie May Have Relapsed
Source: X | @HousewivesHub

If you've ever had to deal with a loved one who has struggled with addiction, you become pretty cognizant of the signs that they're using again. Of course, one's body language and behavior are largely impacted by the type of substances they're ingesting.

And a lot of Jersey Shore fans believe that a core member of the cast, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, has relapsed.

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Did Ronnie from the 'Jersey Shore' relapse?

MTV has garnered massive ratings by a tried-and-true reality television formula: get a bunch of young people in a house. Fill the house up with booze, and record the sloppy antics that transpire afterwards. It's a Mad Libs production beat sheet that's helped throngs of folks become household names and garner viewers for the network that was once solely focused on music.

'Jersey Shore' Fans Fear Ronnie May Have Relapsed
Source: Instagram | @realronniemagro
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Jersey Shore was no different. Cast members of the series were often filmed partying it up, with some partying a bit too hard. Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is one of them, and the on-camera personality has, over the years, dedicated himself to getting clean.

In fact, he's also partnered with Ascend Behavioral Health Network to open up Archangel Centers with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino. The first location opened its doors in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, with plans for another clinic in East Windsor and other places throughout the Garden State.

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Mike even discussed performing "door-to-door interventions" to help steer folks away from addictive crutches. In 2020, Mike purportedly also helped Ronnie with his struggles, which came to light after Ronnie went into rehab in 2019 to treat his depression and alcohol dependency.

Source: X | @HousewivesHub
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In 2022, Ronnie announced that he was a full year sober and was adored by fans for his work on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

However, during a press tour for the last season of the spin-off, viewers noticed that Ronnie seemed off, as per TV Showcase.

On April 23, 2026, reports circulated online that Ronnie was too inebriated to speak with journalists on the red carpet. The following day, Ronnie wasn't with his fellow castmates, who headed into offices to speak with members of the press.

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Source: X | @Swoozy724

And when he did show up, he didn't look his best. In one group discussion where the cast conducted a group interview, Ronnie could be seen dozing off with a microphone as he sat beside Mike, who discussed the possibility of the cast transitioning from cable TV to streaming platforms.

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E! Online reported on May 1, 2026, that Mike responded to the concerns expressed by fans of the show over Ronnie's well-being. "I want to be clear that I am not responsible for the actions of any other cast member. At the same time, my heart is heavy seeing what Ron, a grown adult, chose to present during press," he said.

Source: X | @TrueCrimeBelieb

He added that he had reached out to Ron regarding the buzz online, but that he has yet to hear back from him. "If he willing, I will be there for him. My heart is with anyone who is struggling. I have worked hard to protect my sobriety for nearly 11 years, and I honor that every day while continuing to show up with compassion for others."

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