There's never a dull moment when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation — however, a preview for the Feb. 24, 2022 episode of the MTV series had fans seriously concerned.In the teaser clip, what appears to be a human body is shown floating in a pool as one of the Jersey Shore cast members rushes over to presumably save them. So who was involved in a drowning accident in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation?A video clip of someone drowning on 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' had fans freaked out.The Jersey Shore group was on their Florida Keys trip when a scary situation unfolded. As shown in the preview clip, Deena Nicole Cortese exclaims, "No!" as her cast mates stare at a pool in shock. \n\nA man is shown jumping into the pool in order to help the person in distress, followed by a quick shot of an individual lying on the ground next to the pool. While someone is hugging an emotional Deena, four men from the production team can be seen dragging the drowning person out of the pool.Who drowned on 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'?Like many teaser clips, this one only offers brief glimpses into what actually went down. It's impossible to tell who was potentially drowning in the pool because the sequence is heavily edited and the shot never lingers for too long,\n\nAdd this to the fact that the body in the pool seems to be a woman with dark hair — but then the person lying next to the pool seems to be a man — and Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans were left utterly confused by what they just witnessed.One Twitter user wrote, "OK ... does anybody know who is floating in the pool from Jersey Shore Family Vacation?!"\n\nAnother viewer tweeted, "I don’t like seeing a body in the pool and having that image for a week! Not cool!"Another person chimed in with a theory about what could really be going on in the drowning clip. "I think it might be one of Pauly’s dolls," they commented.\n\nYet another fan hoped this was the case, commenting, "Please tell me Pauly just threw the Sammi doll into the pool."What Twitter users are likely referring to is the life-like Sammi doll Pauly D jokingly used in place of the actual Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola when she decided not to return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.Hopefully, the scary drowning incident teased on Jersey Shore Family Vacation really is just a prank featuring one of Pauly D's Sammi dolls. (The production team would have blurred the body more if it were an actual person, right?)\n\nIt looks like fans will just have to wait and see to find out what really happened. But judging by the cast members' initial reactions to the "person" drowning the pool, the incident at least seemed real to them in the moment.Catch new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.