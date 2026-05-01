Second Housekeeper Sues Kylie Jenner, Claims She Was Told Not to Look at Her What's going on over at Kylie Jenner's crib? By Jennifer Farrington Updated May 1 2026, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Have you ever imagined what Kylie Jenner’s lifestyle is like behind closed doors, when the cameras are off? While we might never know exactly what she’s like off TV and social media, we’re getting a glimpse into how her household is allegedly run after a housekeeper filed a lawsuit against her on April 29, 2026, in L.A. County Superior Court with a whopping 20 causes of action listed in the suit, TMZ reported.

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But get this, this is the second housekeeper to take legal action against Kylie within the same week, both of whom are alleging similar claims against the reality TV star. While one lawsuit is enough to raise an eyebrow, two in the same week feel like one too many and beg the question: What the heck is going on inside the Jenner household? Here’s what we know.

Kylie Jenner was sued by a second housekeeper over claims of harassment and unfair working conditions.

Source: Mega

Kylie Jenner was sued by one of her housekeepers, the second within a week, during the last week of April 2026. This is someone who reportedly worked for her since May 2019, per TMZ, and claims she was subjected to harassment and other unfavorable working conditions for years. The housekeeper, identified as Juana Delgado Soto, says that after being hired, she was “not afforded appropriate meal or rest breaks.”

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She also alleges conditions worsened in 2023 after her supervisor, identified as Itzel Sibrian, allegedly mocked her over things like her immigration status and accent. Soto claims, per TMZ, that Sibrian was moved to a new role after complaints about her behavior were raised, but later resumed her responsibilities and allegedly “retaliated” against Soto. This included cutting her hourly pay, assigning what she describes as “unreasonable” tasks, and changing her schedule.

A second one⁉️ okay Kylie…what are you doing behind closed doors👀 — Rhythmnreality (@rhythmnreality) May 1, 2026

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Soto also alleges she nearly lost her job after refusing to stay late on her birthday, claiming Sibrian told her, “No one cares about your birthday, Kylie is having a dinner.” Sadly, the allegations don’t stop there. After becoming fed up with the alleged harassment, Soto says she decided to write Kylie a letter and leave it for her on her massage table.

But, instead of resolving the issue, the situation only worsened, with Sibrian allegedly warning Soto that she could be fired and telling her to never contact Kylie again. She also alleges she was instructed not to look at or smile at Kylie and, if she saw her, to simply “disappear.” While Kylie is not accused of engaging in any of the alleged harassment, she is the one being sued since Sibrian is a part of her household staff.

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If more people are saying the same thing, it’s hard to ignore,accountability matters, even for Kylie Jenner. — Troublemaker (@Jojo_Royal01) May 1, 2026

The first housekeeper to sue Kylie Jenner claims she was discriminated against.

Days before Soto raised a complaint against Kylie, a housekeeper identified as Angelica Vasquez filed a lawsuit against her in Los Angeles court, alleging she was subjected to “discrimination over religion and national origin,” per TMZ. Vasquez claims she began working for Kylie in September 2024 at her Beverly Hills home, before being transferred to a Hidden Hills residence, where she worked under Elsie and Patsy, the head housekeeper.