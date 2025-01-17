Cameron Diaz Became a Mom for the Second Time in 2024 — All About Her Kids Cameron prefers to keep her kids out of the spotlight so don't expect to see them anytime soon! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 17 2025, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

If it hadn't been for actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx, we might not have seen another film starring the beloved Cameron Diaz since Annie was released in 2014. That's because, as Cameron revealed in a 2025 behind-the-scenes interview with Still Watching Netflix, she was "perfectly happy, living her life, doing other things." But 10 years after stepping out of the spotlight, she returned to Hollywood.

While fans were certainly excited to see Cameron make a comeback, many are wondering what led to her extended break from Hollywood. The truth is, after meeting her now-husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, in 2014, and marrying him in 2015, she chose to step away. She used her time away from the spotlight to build the life she wanted, including starting a family and launching her wine company, Avaline. So, how many kids does Cameron Diaz have?

Cameron Diaz quietly welcomed her two kids and prefers to keep them out of the spotlight.

Cameron and Benji became parents in December 2019 when their daughter, Raddix, was born via surrogate. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Jan. 3, 2020, writing, "We are so happy, blessed, and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

They then explained, "We feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy ... So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!!" The couple has stayed true to their word, keeping Raddix out of the spotlight and away from the cameras.

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcomed their second child in 2024.

When Cameron and Benji said they wanted to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they weren't lying. The couple quietly welcomed a son, Cardinal, in 2024, announcing his birth in a joint Instagram post on March 22.

The statement read, "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome, and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures, but he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful." Cardinal was reportedly born via surrogate as well.

While Cameron and Benji are adamant about keeping their kids away from photographers, Cameron has been outspoken about motherhood. In 2022, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cameron revealed that being a mom "is the best thing I've ever done in my life," referring to her daughter, who was 2 at the time.