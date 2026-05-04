'Boy Meets World' Producer David Kendall Dies After “Brave Fight” With Illness "We are devastated to lose such an important person in our lives, both professionally and personally." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 4 2026, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ podmeetsworldshow;Touchstone Television

The world of television and entertainment is mourning the death of producer David Kendall, who is credited with helping shape ’90s and 2000s television into what it was — wholesome, funny, and, most importantly, innocent. One of his most notable projects was executive producing Boy Meets World, which ran from 1994 through 2000, with Kendall contributing to 132 episodes, per his IMDb.

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Former cast members of the show —Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle — were the ones to announce the news via their podcast’s Instagram account on May 3, 2026, Pod Meets World. The message began, “To say that David Kendall was instrumental in the creation of Boy Meets World would be an understatement.” Kendall was only 68 years old, and given how much he contributed to the entertainment world, fans now want to know what happened to him. Here’s what we know.

What was 'Boy Meets World' producer David Kendall's cause of death?

David Kendall died from cancer. His close friend Melissa Joan Hart shared via Instagram that he passed away “after [a] brave fight with cancer.” While few details have been shared about his illness, what has been made clear is just how much Kendall contributed to major TV series that were, and remain, widely known, some of which even led to spinoffs.

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From 1988 to 1991, David produced Growing Pains, a popular TV series starring Alan Thicke, Tracey Gold, and Joanna Kerns. Leonardo DiCaprio also appeared on the show as Luke Brower, a homeless teenager, from 1991 to 1992. He also worked on Kelly Kelly, Family Affair, and Nature of the Beast. Later, he executive produced Melissa & Joey from 2010 to 2015, working on 104 episodes, according to his IMDb.

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As the former cast pointed out in their Instagram post, David also helped shape some of television’s biggest names. “In addition to helping develop Danielle, Will & Rider’s young creative voices (both as a co-worker and later mentor), he worked with stars like Austin Butler, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, and the Jonas Brothers in the early stages of their careers.”

That’s because, aside from the shows already mentioned, David also directed episodes of Hannah Montana and contributed to Zoey 101 and iCarly. The former Boy Meets World cast members also wrote, “We have lost a vital piece of our family — but we ask that the next time you watch the show, especially Seasons 2 & 3 (when he served as showrunner), you think of our beloved Kendall.” They ended their message with, “We love you, David. Rest in peace. No notes.”

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David Kendall kept in touch with many of the entertainers he worked with.

While it would be understandable for producers and directors to lose touch with TV stars and entertainers over the years, David was the exception. Not only did Danielle, Will, and Rider share that they had stayed in touch with him “over the past 30 years,” but so did Imagination Movers, the American children’s rock band with their own Disney television series.

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The group also shared their condolences following David’s passing on May 4, 2026, writing on Instagram, “Wanted to send our deepest condolences on the loss of a good friend/mentor and one of our favorite directors, David Kendall.”