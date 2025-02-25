Ben Savage Doesn’t Talk to the 'Boy Meets World' Cast — Potential Reasons Why "And that’s what it is: He won’t speak to us." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 25 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bensavage

When you spend nearly seven years filming a show that you started starring in during your teen years, it's likely you'll form a deep bond with your castmates, one that could last long after the show ends. Take the cast of Boy Meets World, which aired from 1993 to 2000. Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews, the on-screen brother of Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), revealed to Variety in 2023 that his relationship with Ben spanned 30 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Many others from the cast have stayed connected with each other, especially after reuniting for shows like Girl Meets World in 2014. But somewhere along the way, Ben Savage severed his ties with the Boy Meets World cast, essentially ghosting them. Even years later, fans are still wondering why, especially after such a long history together. So, what happened?

Why did Ben Savage ghost the 'Boy Meets World' cast?

Source: ABC

According to Will Friedle, he has no idea why Ben Savage ghosted the Boy Meets World cast, and he's still pretty bothered by it today. Will shared an update on the situation during the Feb. 24, 2025, episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, hosted by Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will. "Ben is one of the most important people I’ve ever met in my life, and I can’t stand the fact that he won’t speak to us," Will explained. "And that’s what it is: He won’t speak to us," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Will went on to describe his efforts to stay in contact with Ben over the years, saying, "I can show you the last three years, literally, of messages, and in the middle of a conversation with Ben, he just bailed on me. Ben absolutely one day woke up and said, 'I don’t want Will in my life,' and never told me why."

Ben has shifted gears in his life, swapping acting for a political role. In 2023, he married Tessa Angermeier and ran for a congressional seat, though he lost in the primaries on March 5, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

While this shift in lifestyle could suggest he wanted to leave behind the world of acting — and possibly those he met in it — an intense discussion that broke out between the cast and Maitland Ward, who played Rachel on Boy Meets World, hints that there might be something more behind Ben's decision to ghost the cast.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Boy Meets World' cast was accused of "hating" Ben Savage.

While Maitland was a guest on the Pod Meets World podcast in February 2025, she and Danielle got into a heated conversation, during which Maitland said, "I think there’s a divide too because you hate Ben." It's a bold accusation, but it highlights the tension between Maitland and Danielle, suggesting there may also be unspoken tension between Ben and the cast.