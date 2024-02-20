Home > Entertainment Who Did Brian Peck Play in 'Boy Meets World'? Cast Accuses Actor of Grooming Brian Peck only appeared in two episodes of 'Boy Meets World.' Years later, cast members accused him of very disturbing behavior. By Melissa Willets Feb. 20 2024, Published 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Report online or in-person sexual abuse of a child or teen by calling the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 or visiting childhelp.org. Learn more about the warning signs of child abuse at RAINN.org.

Fans of the late '90s TV show Boy Meets World may not remember seeing actor Brian Peck appear briefly for two episodes. And yet, the longtime Hollywood mainstay made a very unfavorable impression on the cast of the series, which starred Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage.

Other fellow castmates Rider Strong and Will Friedle have accused Brian of very disturbing behavior, including grooming, as they were minors at the time of filming. Brian would have been in his 40s. So who did Brian Peck play on Boy Meets World? Read on for the details.

So, who did Brian Peck play in 'Boy Meets World'?

It was 1999 when Brian, know from his '80s film The Return of the Living Dead, guest starred on Boy Meets World. He played cowboy #2 and Ookie, per IMDb.

However short his stint on the beloved series, Brian — who was later convicted of sexually abusing a child actor from Nickelodeon, per Page Six — didn't conduct himself appropriately on set, according to Rider and Will.

While appearing on the podcast Pod Meets World the show alums discussed what happened when Brian visited their set. As Will recounted about the actor, who was over 20 years his senior, "This was the type of thing where the person he presented was this great, funny guy who was really good at his job, and you wanted to hang out with … I saw him every day, hung out with him every day, talked to him every day."

Will later defended Brian in court during his sexual abuse trial, a decision he now regrets given that as an adult, he understands what the guest star was really doing.

As Will said, “Getting taken in by somebody who’s a good actor and a manipulator, I could chalk that up to being young and that’s the way it is. It’s awful. I’m going to use that for my growth as a human being, but when there’s an actual victim involved and now I’m on the abuser’s side, that’s the thing I can’t get over and haven’t been able to get over.”

Ookie appeared on 'The Honeymooners' episode of 'Boy Meets World.'

Brian played Ookie in the episode where Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) don't know Eric, played by Will, followed the couple to their tropic honeymoon. Fans will recall that Cory and Topanga consider staying in the exotic locale, but then miss their family and friends, and eventually nix that plan.