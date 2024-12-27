Vivek Ramaswamy Mocked for Bizarre ‘Boy Meets World’ Comment About Cory Matthews "How to say you never watched 'Boy Meets World' without saying you never watched 'Boy Meets World.'" By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 27 2024, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A recent comment about Boy Meets World has put Vivek Ramaswamy, entrepreneur and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, at the center of online ridicule. While discussing American culture and its impact on workforce talent, Vivek described Cory Matthews, the protagonist of the 1990s sitcom, as an emblem of mediocrity that contributes to a national talent shortage.

Article continues below advertisement

The remark quickly went viral, sparking confusion and mockery from fans of the show and social media users alike. Many questioned Vivek’s understanding of the beloved series, turning his critique into a running joke on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘Boy Meets World’ comment sparks widespread mockery on social media.

Vivek’s comment centered on the idea that American pop culture, exemplified by Cory of Boy Meets World, celebrates social over academic achievement. He argued that this cultural preference contributes to a lack of homegrown engineering talent, tying his critique into his advocacy for merit-based immigration policies.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the show quickly pushed back, pointing out that Cory was never portrayed as a "cool guy" or “jock” personality. Instead, they noted, he was an average student whose storylines emphasized personal growth, moral lessons, and the value of relationships. Some fans even argued that Cory’s relatability was the very reason for the show’s success, as viewers found his struggles and triumphs reflective of their own experiences.

For many, the most confusing aspect of Vivek’s statement was his decision to single out Boy Meets World at all. The show, which aired from 1993 to 2000, has remained a nostalgic touchstone for fans who grew up watching its heartfelt lessons about family, friendship, and identity. Critics found it odd that a sitcom designed to entertain and educate young viewers would be held up as a negative example of American culture.

Article continues below advertisement

Vivek really thought he'd make a point about importing foreign workers by trashing "Saved By the Bell" and "Boy Meets World."



Incredible. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 26, 2024

Social media reactions focused on Cory, Shawn, and cultural nostalgia while trolling Vivek.

On X, users mocked Vivek’s characterization of Cory, with one user commenting, “How to say you never watched Boy Meets World without saying you never watched Boy Meets World.” Others highlighted that Shawn Hunter, Cory’s rebellious best friend, would have been a more fitting example for Vivek’s point.

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out Corey from Boy Meets World did have an interest in STEM but he struggled to find work because H1-B Visa holders worked for 60% of the pay pic.twitter.com/Q35vywUBgA — R.C. Maxwell 🇺🇸 (@BlackHannity) December 27, 2024

Another common theme in the backlash was the sheer oddness of invoking Boy Meets World in a political argument. One X user joked, "You can’t have a country because you watched too much Boy Meets World." Another added, "Who even venerates Cory Matthews? This whole thing makes no sense."

Article continues below advertisement

The responses also highlighted how much pop culture nostalgia means to people. Shows like Boy Meets World hold a special place in the hearts of viewers who grew up in the '90s. So, it came as no surprise that many saw Vivek’s critique as out of touch with that emotional connection. Rather than addressing systemic issues like education or workforce development, his comments came across as dismissive of cultural icons that shaped an entire generation.

Some jokingly speculated that Vivek was just upset his parents never allowed him to watch Boy Meets World growing up. Others proposed Vivek's real issue was the fact that he was probably just like Cory when he was growing up.

Article continues below advertisement

“You can’t have a country because you watched too much Boy Meets World” is actually the funniest way anyone has ever said they want to replace Americans with foreigners. — Peter D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) December 26, 2024

Beyond the humor, some critics took issue with the substance of Vivek’s argument. They complained that his focus on pop culture oversimplified deeper issues, such as underinvestment in education and systemic challenges in workforce development. These critics also pointed out that entertainment like Boy Meets World often inspires viewers to strive for personal growth both in the classroom and the workforce.

Article continues below advertisement

Others defended Boy Meets World as a show that imparted meaningful lessons rather than celebrating mediocrity. As one fan put it, “Cory Matthews was never meant to be a hero; he was meant to be relatable.” This relatability, they argued, is a core strength of the series and part of its enduring appeal.

Vivek: “A culture that venerates Cory from “Boy Meets World,” or Zach & Slater over Screech in “Saved by the Bell,” or ‘Stefan’ over Steve Urkel in “Family Matters,” will not produce the best engineers”



everyone: pic.twitter.com/P1ovXqwSP7 — 🌸 DigiGal (@DigitalGal_) December 26, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

‘Boy Meets World’ fans blasted Vivek for his disconnect from nostalgia.

The response to Vivek’s Boy Meets World comment reflects a broader disconnect between his critique and the way audiences understand and value pop culture. While he aimed to make a point about cultural and workforce issues, the backlash highlights how deeply people cherish nostalgic media. So, they were not interested in letting him paint the show in a negative light.

I lowkey believe Vivek is actually still mad that he didn’t get to see Saved by the Bell and Boy Meets World going and resents his parents for missing out. There are some deep wounds here — Dr. Conservative Thought Leader™️ (@BigJebBos) December 26, 2024