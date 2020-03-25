Prince Charles Has the Coronavirus — but What About His Wife, Camilla Parker Bowles?By Shannon Raphael
Each day, thousands of people are testing positive for COVID-19, aka the coronavirus. As the list grows with regular civilians who are battling the deadly virus, more people in the limelight are also revealing that they are ill too.
On March 25, it was revealed that Prince Charles had the coronavirus, making him the first British royal so far to test positive for the virus.
Because the royal is often in close contact with his other family members, including his mom, Queen Elizabeth, and his sons, Princes Harry and William, it was soon a public concern as to whether or not the others were also sick.
Prince Charles has also been married to the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, since 2005. The status of her health has been revealed. Does Camilla Parker Bowles have the coronavirus? Read on to find out about Prince Charles' statement.
Does Camilla Parker Bowles have the coronavirus?
The Clarence House — the residence where Camilla and Prince Charles live — released a statement about the prince's health on March 25. In the release, it was stated that Prince Charles has minimal symptoms thus far, and that he's been able to continue working.
"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the statement read.
As for whether or not Camilla has the coronavirus, the statement confirmed that her tests came back negative. It was also revealed that the pair is now spending time at their home in Scotland.
"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus," the statement continued. "In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing."
Because Prince Charles often engages with the public during his outings, it's unclear where the royal may have contracted the virus from.
"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the Clarence House release stated.
Prince Charles made public appearances in the weeks leading up to his diagnosis.
Of course, it's also impossible to know on what date exactly the royal contracted the virus. People can unknowingly have or transmit the virus for 14 days. Prince Charles' last public appearance was on March 12, when he attended a Mansion House dinner with several officials. It has also been reported that he had subsequent private meetings with others in the days following.
He last saw his mother, Queen Elizabeth, privately on March 12. But, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that the queen is doing well healthwise.
"The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," the statement read.
On Sunday, March 22, Prince Charles and Camilla traveled to their Scotland Residence, Birkhall. Prince Charles was tested the following day.
Those who tend to the Birkhall Residence, and who work for the royals, are reportedly self-isolating as well.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their family to their Sandringham estate. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spending their time in Canada.
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading the coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
