People are Wondering if Clifford Dies in the 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Movie — Boy, Oh Boy, That Is Bleak

Walt Becker's 2021 live-action film Clifford the Big Red Dog stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth and Jack Whitehall as her Uncle Casey. Along with a sweet, expectedly wholesome plot, we cannot begin to stress how absolutely adorable CGI Clifford is.

The creators easily could've gone with a cartoonish 2002 Scooby-Doo-like CGI dog. They instead opted for the superior realistic lab-style pooch — you know, of the bright red variety.